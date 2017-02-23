Hostile atmosphere helped Manchester United into Europa League last 16, says Chris Smalling

Defender Chris Smalling believes Manchester United were inspired by the hostile atmosphere in Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, rather than intimidated.

The England international was part of the side that won 1-0 against the Ligue 1 team in the second leg to progress through to the Last-16 of the Europa League.

Smalling said the United side took the game as serious as possible and didn’t lose concentration because of the atmosphere.

Crowd spurred United on in game

The central defender was pleased that the side could professionally see out the tie, and is aiming for a run in the competition.

He told BT Sport that “their crowd probably helped us because we made sure we didn’t go through the motions," adding that he thought he and his colleagues "did a good job from start to finish.

“I think it’s going right through the squad, whoever is coming in, and if we can keep this run going, who knows what can happen?” said the defender.

Juan Mata was stood alongside Smalling for the interview and echoed what the defender said as United look to continue their momentum this weekend.

Saint-Etienne win will give side confidence

Jose Mourinho’s side go against Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, and Mata was happy with the result against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

“We know it was going to be a tough atmosphere,” he said. “Their supporters are great, but from the first minute we were very professional, we scored one goal which made it easy for us.

“We’re very happy because it’s not just about qualifying, but winning and going into the final on Sunday with more confidence.”

Mata thinks the side will have a bit more confidence going into the clash in the capital as Mourinho’s side look to win their second trophy of the season – having already won the Community Shield.