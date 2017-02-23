West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli "happy" with his form ahead of Watford clash

West Ham United's in-form winger, Sofiane Feghouli, has stated that he is "happy" with his recent form for the Hammers ahead of Saturdays' clash with Watford.

Important to take my chance

There was excitement surrounding the Algerian when he made his free transfer from Valencia in the summer, but didn't have the start many were expecting.

There was possible rumours of an exit to Italy in the January transfer window, but has grabbed his opportunities with both hands since the 4-1 win over Swansea City on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old has managed two goals and two assists in the subsequent eight matches, and ahead of the clash with Watford he stated that he has been pleased with his latest run of form.

“I am happy," Feghouli stated to whufc.com. "Because it was important for me to take my chance.”

“Before this moment I had less opportunities to show my worth," the Algerian admitted to the club's website. "So when I had the chance to play it was important to take it."

“I am happy with my form and I am also happy with my stats," the winger happily stated. "As I have scored two goals and I’ve also contributed some decisive passes."

“So, I am pleased with my personal performance," Feghouli added. "But more important is the collective performance and I hope we can remain in the top ten.”

Trained very hard

Having not been involved in FA Cup last weekend, Slaven Bilic decided to take his side away for some warm weather training.

The Hammers traveled to Dubai to help recharge their batteries ahead of the last leg of the campaign, and Bilic stated that they trained hard than ever during their time in the Middle East.

“Dubai was very good," Bilic told his pre-match press conference. "We trained very hard."

"More than if we had stayed here and there was also some team bonding," the Croatian stated to the press. "It was really good, although the weather was not the greatest."

“I think it was a great trip," the coach admitted. "We benefited from that."

"We didn't play at the weekend and had a gap," the 48-year-old stressed. "so it was good for all the players to be together and we all trained once a day."

“We used it to do a bit of fitness, bit of intensive small games," Bilic concluded. "Work on defence, it was all good."