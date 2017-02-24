Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola "relieved" to claim much-needed Wolves win

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola says he was "relieved" that his side ended their period of "suffering" as they claimed just the second win of his tenure at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening.

The only other win of Zola's previous 14 matches in all competitions came at home to Fulham on February 4, but two first-half goals within five minutes from Maikel Kieftenbeld and former Wolves midfielder David Davis handed them a vital three points at Molineux.

Paul Robinson's red card early in the second-half and Nouha Dicko's strike to halve the deficit on 73 minutes threatened to deny Zola's Blues a much-needed victory, but they held on to further distance themselves from the Championship relegation zone.

'Proud Zola delighted by three points

The Italian manager told reporters afterwards: "I’m delighted because of the win and because of the performance because we worked very hard. We’ve had tough times, we’ve been suffering and today is a very good day.

"We played very well. In the second-half we looked like we were stronger. I think the complication of the sending off in the second-half could have killed a lot of teams, but we showed our character.

"The first goal was very, very important. It made a big difference. It gave everyone confidence but after that I thought we never backed off and played with belief.

"The players are relieved, happy and excited. Above all, we’ve all been through a lot of suffering in the last few weeks. I think they deserved this. They’ve worked very hard and believed in what we do."

Zola hailed his side's workmanlike display, having had to endure a tough first 20 minutes in which Wolves were the team on top before Carl Ikeme spilled Craig Gardner's cross for Kieftenbeld to stab in.

"We wanted first of all to be strong and especially the first 20 minutes, they were vital to hold on. We know that we were going to stronger in the game, so it happened. I think we got a really good performance, not just the goals, but a very good performance.

"I don’t think people can question the attitude and the passion that everyone has shown at this club. We’re going to work even harder because we want people to believe.

"I’m very proud of the players’ resilience because they had a lot of tall players up front and we knew at the beginning of the game they were going to trouble us in that way. The way they defended was really strong and difficult to beat.

"I’ve never questioned that [the players’ commitment]. The players were behind and they showed it today. Everyone, to perform at a level that was a very high level and important level, I’m pleased for that. To be honest I’ve never questioned the players that they were not playing for me or for us."

Zola: Players' resilience and passion showed

But under-fire Zola admitted the result was a "big, big relief" as it ended a run of three straight defeats, with the club's directors even meeting with the players earlier in the week in a show of unity for the manager.

Club directors - relaying a message from their Hong Kong owners - brushed off the poor recent run and insisted Zola has their complete backing, having replaced the popular Gary Rowett in December.

Then, Blues were level on points with the play-offs - but going into this weekend found themselves 16 points off and closer to being in a relegation battle.

Zola continued: "You know how much it meant to me, this game. I’m pleased for the players, they deserved it.

"There have been a few difficult weeks. It’s been difficult as you can imagine. It’s not easy to pick the players up when so many bad results come, but today the resilience and passion the players showed was very important.

"It confirms to me that this team was suffering with results but they believe and the passion is still there. That’s very important."

On Robinson's red card, and whether he felt referee Stephen Martin was right to dismiss Birmingham's stand-in skipper, Zola said: "I don’t think so. I will have a look because Paul told me the striker was grabbing him and he was just getting off him. I will have a look, if we have to do something we will."