Ibrahimovic's late winner gives United their fifth League cup triumph

But for now that brings an end to today's EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time have a good night.

Ibrahimovic now has 26 goals this season after his two goals today and without him United would not be as good as they were. Gabbiadini also was fantastic for Southampton scoring two goals but was on the losing side.

Ibrahimovic's 87th-minute winner seals the cup for United in a game that they will be glad they have won. Southampton were fantastic throughout the game and are unlucky to be on the losing side today.

Manchester United have won the 2017 EFL Cup!!

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle for full time. Manchester United 3-2 Southampton.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Southampton substitution: Davis is replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

89' - Manchester United substitution: Martial is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

87' - Goal for United! Ibrahimovic scores United's third goal of the game. A brilliant counter attack from United ended with a brilliant cross from Herrera which Ibrahimovic powered home with his header. What a time to score.

84' - Rashford forces Forster into a decent save after Ibrahimovic played a good pass into the young striker.

83' - Southampton substitution: Gabbiadini is replaced by Shane Long.

77' - Both sides make a substitution: Rashford replaces Lingard while Boufal replaces Tadic for Southampton.

77' - A great passage of play from United ends with Lingard finding himself in space in the box but he put his shot well over the bar when he should have done so much better,

74' - United have started to have more of thre ball in recent minutes as they try and wrestle control of the game to get a winner in a very good match.

63' - Southampton hit the post! Romeu gets his head on the ball from a corner and with the keeper beaten the ball came back off the post. Big let off for United that.

59' - Forster is a lucky man as a poor clearence from him only goes to Martial, who then passed the ball to Ibrahimovic but the goalkeeper kept the ball out the net from the strikers shot. A big let off for the goalkeeper there now.

56' - Redmond receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Carrick. United need to get hold of the ball more or else they will go behind very soon.

49' - Goal for Southampton! Gabbiadini scores his second goal of the game. United failed to clear the ball from a corner and they were punished heavily as the striker turned and put the ball in the net.

48' - De Gea is forced into making a very good save from a very good strike from Redmond. Southampton have started again from where they left off.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced by Michael Carrick at half-time.

Well what a half of football that was with Southampton being the better team throughout but they trail at half-time due to goals from Ibrahimovic and Lingard. They will be happy though that managed to pull a goal back on the stroke of half-time as Gabbiadini scored for the third consecutive game. The second half promises to be a cracker so stay tuned as we bring it to you live in a few minutes time!

45+2' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Manchester United 2-1 Southampton.

45+1' - Goal for Southampton! Gabbiadini gets one goal back for the Saints. United had been warned throughout the half but they never took it as the striker made a good run to the near post to turn the ball home. Just what they needed to end the half.

45' - The referee has deicded to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.

40' - Jack Stephens receives a yellow card for a very poor challenge on Martial. Lingard also receives a yellow card for a foul in the build up to that challenge.

39' - Goal for United! Lingard makes it 2-0 to United. A brilliant passing move from the whole team ends with Rojo finiding Lingard in space in the box and he calmly curled the ball home into the back of the net. United really needed that second goal.

32' - Another fantastic passing move from the Saints almost leads to a goal but De Gea makes a great save to deny Dusan Tadic from scroing an equaliser.

28' - Ward-Prowse tests De Gea with a long range strike which was heading into the bottom corner of the net. Southampton have responded well to going a goal behind.

24' - Herrera recieves a yellow card for a tip on Redmond on the half way line. That was quite a harsh decision to be honest.

19' - Goal for United! Ibrahimovic does what he does best and scores the opening goal of the game. From the free-kick in which Herrera was fouled, Ibrahimovic took it and curled the ball straight into the back of the net. It was just what United needed after a poor start.

18' - Romeu receives the first yellow card of the game a for a late challenge on Herrera. Southampton have been the better team so far.

11' - Southampton have the ball in the back of the net but it is ruled out for offside. The attack came from Ryan Bertand first as he beat his man but noone was in the box to tap it in. Then the other fullback Cedric Soares beat his man and played a cross to Gabbiadini, who put the ball in the net but straight away the linesman had his flag up. The replays though show it was the wrong decision.

4' - Pogba's long range shot was well hit towards goal but Fraser Forster done well to keep it out of the net. Positive start to the game from both teams.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Southampton substitutes: Hassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, Mcqueen.

Southampton starting XI: Forster; Cédric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadi?; Redmond, Gabbiadini.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Rooney, Rashford.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Southampton predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Davis, Romeo; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

On the other hand, the Saints are also without a few key players for the game. Virgil Van Dijk will miss the game due to an ankle injury while Charlie Austin is also out with a shoulder inujury. Sofiane Boufal is also struggling to be fit for the game as he is battling with an ankle injury in time to be fit for kick-off. Martín Cáceres, who signed on a free transfer this week, is unlikely to start the game given he has not played since leaving Juventus in the summer.

In terms of team news for the game, Mourinho has confirmed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury he picked up against Saint-Etienne. Michael Carrick, who went off injured in the same game, though has been passed fit after recovering from a sligh calf injury. Phil Jones is unlikely to be fit for the game though but it is thought he is not far away from a return. Ander Herrera will return to the team after missing the Europa League game against Saint-Etienne due to suspension. Wayne Rooney will also be back in the United squad for the game after Mourinho confirmed that he would be during his press conference.

Puel's Southampton side have a had a fortnight to prepare for the final due to the fact they are not in the FA Cup or play in any European competitions. In their last match they defeated Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League, with January signing Manolo Gabbiadini scoring twice to make it three goals in two appearances for his new club. The win against the Black Cats ended a run of three successive defeats and now they will want to show what they can do on the big stage at Wembley.

In terms of form coming into the game, United head into the game on the back of five straight wins in all competitions, including hard fought victories over Blackburn Rovers and Saint-Etienne, which saw Mourinho's men progress in both competitions. It means that the team are confident ahead of the game and they will want to keep the good run going with so many fixtures coming up in a short period of time and nothing breeds confidence than winning silverware.

On the other hand, the Saints encountered Premier League opposition in all four previous rounds. Firstly, they overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 before defeating Sunderland 1-0 to set up a tough quarter-final clash away at Arsenal. Goals from Jordy Clasie and Ryan Bertand sealed victory for Puel's side at the Emirates. In the semi-final then they came up against Liverpool, winning both legs 1-0 to see the Saints reach Wembley without conceding a single goal in the competition.

United began their EFL Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory away to League One side Northampton Town before Juan Mata scored the winner against Manchester City at Old Trafford to knock the holders out in the next round. Two goals each from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial then saw United to a 4-1 victory against West Ham United in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, the Red Devils saw off a tough Hull City side 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing the second leg 2-1 away from home.

No manger in United's history has won a trophy in his first season in charge but Jose Mourinho will be hoping this all changes this weekend as he looks to win the League cup for a fourth time as a manager. For Claude Puel, it is a chance to create history and lead the Saints to their first ever League cup triumph which would be a magnificent achievement.

The first bit of silverware is up for grabs on Sunday and both teams will be confident of winning a game that holds huge significance for both teams for different reasons.

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the EFL Cup final held at Wembley between Manchester United and Southampton. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.