Mourinho can't wait for EFL Cup Final with Man United

Manchester United manager José Mourinho admitted he cannot wait for the pressure and atmosphere of the EFL Cup Final against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

It's the Portuguese's second visit to Wembley with the club he joined at the start of this season, having already won the Community Shield in August thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimović's goal.

Mourinho 'can't wait' for another trip to Wembley

Mourinho's won the EFL Cup three times over two spells with Chelsea, while United themselves have won it on four occasions. Yet huge amounts of previous success for manager and club doesn't take away the excitement for Mourinho.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final, Mourinho told reporters, "I can't wait."

"I’m not nervous," he insisted. "I’ve had many years in football, many finals – I want to play. I want to win, I want to play, I want a challenge. I like finals and big games. I want to feel responsibility, big responsibility – that’s all."

Mourinho has won 10 of last 12 finals

Mourinho's status as one of the world's finest managers, and the century's, has often relied on his single-game management, his ability to win the biggest games. While, of course, his reputation also relies on his stunning haul of trophies, most in football would choose Mourinho to win a game to save their life.

He's won 10 of his last 12 finals. He insisted everything will be normal ahead of this, yet another game at Wembley for the experienced manager, his 13th cup final of his career.

"I’ll go for dinner with all my assistants," Mourinho said. "We’re in a positive way, we’re together and we start now being together and focused on the game."

While "everything is normal - we train, we travel, we are ready," Mourinho did suggest that "it’s not one more game, it’s always a special match."