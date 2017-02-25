Watford 1-1 West Ham: Ayew saves point for ten-man Hammers in heated London derby

A late strike from second-half substitute Andre Ayew saved a point for West Ham United, as they drew 1-1 with London rivals Watford.

The Hornets couldn't have asked for a better start with Troy Deeney's penalty three minutes in, M'Baye Niang and Robert Snodgrass had further chances but failed to make a difference to the scoreline.

The Hammers perked up in the second period with chances falling to Jose Fonte and Michail Antonio, before Ayew got the equaliser with 17 minutes to play. They were reduced to ten with Antonio's dismissal towards the end, but managed to hold out for an important point.

Hosts couldn't ask for better start

Both sides had come on leaps and bounds since the 4-2 victory to the Hornets at the London Stadium, and Slaven Bilic's side couldn't have got off to a worse start as they conceded a penalty two minutes in.

It was clumsy from Cheikhou Kouyate as Deeney put through Mauro Zarate, the former Hammer was clumsily brought down by the defender and Craig Pawson had no option but to point to the spot. Deeney stepped up and he produced a great effort as he left Darren Randolph rooted to the spot as he smashed it into the bottom corner.

It was nearly two moments later, as Niang went to try one from distance, the strike from 25 yards and he was just inches away from excellence.

​Hammers start to get into it

From that point on the Hammers started to get into the clash, and they had some good opportunities to get themselves back into the clash.

Sofiane Feghouli did well in the 18th minute to pick the pocket of Jose Holesbas, before laying the ball off to Snodgrass and the Scotsman's effort looked destined for the bottom corner but Younes Kaboul did brilliantly to block the effort.

They had a great chance as the period entered extra-time, Watford looked for a stop in play as Zarate laid down injured which looked serious one. That didn't stop Aaron Cresswell as he got a powerful cross in from the byline, it came to Snodgrass but his first touch was poor and it was eventually cleared.

Coming close

Bilic's side came out roaring in the second period, and were looking like it was them that they would be getting the next goal in the clash with some excellent opportunities.

Fonte looked like he would be getting his first goal in Claret and Blue just after the hour mark, as the defender rose highest for the corner. The Portuguese international's effort looked destined for the bottom corner but Heurelho Gomes did brilliantly to palm it away.

Top scorer Antonio came even closer in the 69th minute, as he got in for Cresswell's cross and it looked easier to score but somehow managed to put it wide.

​Ayew finally grabs the equaliser

After so many missed opportunities it looked like it wouldn't be West Ham's day, but with 17 minutes to play they managed to get themselves back into the clash.

Top scorer Antonio was put through as he made up ground towards goal, it was a decent effort but it agonisingly clattered off both posts but it fell perfectly for Ayew to stroke home from close-range.

Hammers hold out after Antonio red

The Hammers looked to have held out for the point, but their task was made much more difficult as they were reduced to ten men with four minutes to play. It was poor from Antonio as he slipped into a challenge and handled the ball, giving Pawson no other option but to award Antonio his second yellow card, and a subsequent red for the first time in his professional career.

The home side will have been baffled how they didn't have all three points, as they squandered a excellent opportunity in extra-time.

It was panic in the West Ham area as the ball pinballed around the area, the ball fell to Isaac Success but he somehow managed to send it wide from three yards out.