WSL 2 - Week Two Preview: Will any teams snatch their first three points?

After an exciting start to the FA WSL 2 Spring Series last weekend, the competition continues this week as the second set of fixtures are played this Sunday.

With none of the teams involved in this week’s games gaining three points as of yet, this match day provides the perfect opportunity for clubs to get their foothold in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Oxford

After a pleasing draw against London Bees, Brighton and Hove Albion will look to push forward as they host Oxford United in their second match of the Spring Series. Oxford’s first game ended in a disappointing defeat, but as the competition gets into full swing the pressure is on for points to be gained.

Despite Brighton’s good start to the competition, last week saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat to FA Women’s Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in the SSE Women's FA Cup. They’ll look to bounce back from this by using the likes of Alessia Russo who performed brilliantly in their tie against the Bees, as she became the first goal scorer of the Spring Series.

Since their last game, Oxford have appointed UEFA A Licence holder Andy Cook as their new first team manager, showing ambition to strive forward in 2017. The appointment may bring a new lease of life into the side after a 2-1 loss against one of the favourites Everton. Oxford will be expected to gain at least a point from this game.

When? Sunday 26th February, 2pm

Where? Culver Road

Player to look out for: Ini Umotong (Oxford)

Millwall Lionesses - Sheffield

Millwall Lionesses host Sheffield in Sheffield's first game of the Spring Series following a postponement in their opening fixture. Both teams are searching to secure their first three points; however with the two previous meetings between the sides ending in a draw, will any of them grab the win?

The Lionesses will look to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Durham. It can only be a matter of time before Ashlee Hincks finds the back of the net considering her lethal scoring ability - the striker scored an impressive six goals in 18 games last season, so Sheffield's defense will need to be on their toes to avoid her scoring.

Sheffield played in the FA Cup last week but lost narrowly to fellow WSL 2 side Doncaster Rover Belles 1-0, and will aim to regroup in time for this Sundays fixture. The likes of Emma Lipman shore up their back line which will continue Sheffield's impressive conceding record from last season.

When? Sunday 26th February, 2pm

Where? St. Paul's Sports Ground

Player to look out for: Amber Gaylor (Millwall)

Watford - London Bees

Watford welcome the Bees to their new ground at Kings Langley in an exciting fixture. With three points yet to be gained and a rather disappointing 2016 campaign for each side, this match is a chance for both teams to gain some much needed momentum.

The Hornets opening Spring Series game resulted in a 3-2 loss against Aston Villa. An embarrassing first-half performance was turned around in the second half with a much better display being shown, and they will need to play like that again if they want to gain anything from this match. Earlier in the week, Watford played a friendly against Canadian side MacEwan Griffins that ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

London Bees will take a short journey to play their second match of the campaign following their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. The last two meetings saw the Bees being victorious, with a 2-0 and 5-0 wins. This match gives them a good chance of gaining the three points that they are in need of if they want to take off in this competition.

When? Sunday 26th February, 2pm

Where? Kings Langley

Player to look out for: Jo Wilson (London Bees)