Ibrahimović admits United weren't at their best for EFL Cup win, but it doesn't matter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that Manchester United were not at their best during their EFL Cup final win against Southampton but he doesn't care as the team got the job done.

Ibrahimovic was the difference once again for United at Wembley as he headed home the winner with just three minutes left in the game to seal the win for the Red Devils, after the Saints had fought back from 2-0 down to level it up at 2-2.

Ibrahimovic 'happy' to play his part in a 'difficult' win against the Saints

That means since he has joined United, Ibrahimovic has scored the winner in both matches he has played at Wembley in the Community Shield and the EFL Cup and he is targeting even more silverware for the club this season.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Ibrahimovic said that he is "happy" to win his first trophy with United as he has "had a long career, a fantastic career" to date and he wants achieve even more. The striker added that "before he came England he could have settled down and been happy" but that is not what he wanted and now he is showing that he still has what it takes to be a great player even at 35 years of age.

The Swedish striker went on to say that after this victory it "is my second trophy with the club" and that makes him "super happy" as he came to the club to "win" and that is what is happening. Ibrahimovic admitted though that "Southampton played very well" and that United "didn't play like we normally do" but in the end what matters is winning the trophy.

Ibrahimovic went on to say that it "feels amazing because we won the game" as it was a "difficult" game to win as it was against "a good opponent" in Southampton who played very well. What matters though according to Ibrahimovic is that it doesn't matter "how good you are" in a game it's about "what you need to do" in order to win is the "most important thing."

Ibrahimovic reveals that he made the right choice by joining United

The two goals against Southampton means that Ibrahimovic has now scored 26 goals this season already with more sure to come and he is in no doubt that he made the right decision in joining United in the summer.

Ibrahimovic said that he "got a call from Jose Mourinho" last summer and that is the reason that he came to the club and he knows that he "made the right choice" as he says that he "predicted what I would do" and that for him is very "special."