Michael Carrick shares delight at Manchester United's EFL Cup success

Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, shared his delight at what he considered a "terrific final" as United secured their first major trophy with the 3-2 victory over Southampton.

So happy to get the trophy

The Red Devils headed to Wembley Stadium for the fourth occasion and third for a final in 10 months, and were given a tough test from Claude Puel's side as Jose Mourinho looked to secure his first major trophy at the club.

It would be fair to say that United were second best throughout, but somehow managed to gain a comfortable lead in the first period with goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard. However, a brace from Manolo Gabbiadini either side of the break brought them back into it, the clash looked to be heading to extra-time but a late Ibrahimovic headers secured the EFL Cup.

The victory was Carrick's 16th trophy of his career with Red Devils, and the 35-year-old stated his delight and his hope that this victory will see the side kick on.

"It's a good job [we won] really because we weren’t at our best," Carrick admitted to manutd.com. "They had chances, we had chances, and it was a terrific final."

“I think sometimes finals can be quite difficult," he conceded to the club's website. "In the fact that both teams cancel each other out."

"But plenty of chances and plenty of goals," the veteran midfielder stressed. "Both teams went for it and we are delighted to come away for the win."

“That’s all that matters in finals," Carrick added. "We’re just so happy to get this trophy and hopefully this will kick us on for the rest of the season.”

Another big one

Wembley has proven a good hunting ground for United within the past year, with victory in the FA Cup, Community Shield and Sunday's EFL Cup triumph.

Ibrahimovic has proven crucial in two of those wins with the winner of Leicester City and the brace on Sunday, Carrick praised the efforts of the Swede and the how big the victory is to the club.

“Zlatan is incredible," he stated when referring to the striker. "People keep asking questions of him but to play as many games as he has is, to start with, is some achievement."

"Then he's scored big goals with it, important goals," the 35-year-old stressed. "There’s been no bigger goal than his second one today and he’s won us the cup.”

“It’s hard to explain how big it is," he admitted. "But I think the FA Cup was big last year for this group of players."



"Today was another big one for us," Carrick concluded. "We knew that, going into the game, and we really sensed it so to achieve that success is great."