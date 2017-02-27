Watford stalemate was a "fair result" states West Ham's Andre Ayew

West Ham United's record signing Andre Ayew, stated that he believes that Saturday's 1-1 draw with London rivals Watford was a "fair result" for both sides.

Fair result for all

The Hammers went into the clash at Vicarage Road looking for revenge, after the 4-2 defeat at the London Stadium earlier in the season.

However they couldn't have got off to a worse start, with Troy Deeney putting the Hornets ahead from the penalty after just three minutes.

Slaven Bilic's side seemed to take over from there with a host of chances, but Ayew who has had a slow start to his Hammers career was on hand to turn home with 13 minutes to play.

Ayew was alive to situation to turn home the equaliser after Michail Antonio 's effort came off the post, Ayew stated that is how the game goes sometimes in what he considers a fair result.

"I think in the first half they got control of the ball," Ayew told whufc.com. "They put us under pressure and we couldn't really play our game."

"In the second half we managed to come out and play," the winger conceded to the club's website. "How we know how to play."

"It's a fair result - they had the first half and we had the second," the Ghanaian admitted. "It was a tough game, this is the Premier League."

"We just need to keep working hard," the 27-year-old stressed. "Hopefully we'll get the results we want."

"For the goal the ball came to me off both posts, and sometimes that's the game and that's how it comes," Ayew added. " Sometimes it doesn't [drop for you], but that's football."

Could have been three or four

Despite falling behind early on the Hammers dominated for the majority of the game, with a handful of excellent opportunities passing them by.

Robert Snodgrass came close in the first period, with opportunities from Jose Fonte's and Antonio's chance leading to Ayew's goal.

Captain Mark Noble stated that the side played well against a tough side, and on a different day they could have had all three points.

"We played well on Saturday," the skipper observed to the press. "It makes life tough when you go behind away from home after two minutes."

"It wasn't ideal," Noble admitted. "But I thought we controlled the game from when we conceded until the finish."

"With a little bit more luck or quality," he concluded. "We could have scored three or four goals."