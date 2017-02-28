Burnley player ratings following a stalemate with Hull City at the KC Stadium

Burnley failed to record their first away win of the Premier League season as they drew 1-1 with Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Huddlestone put the home side ahead after a rather subdued first half after Michael Keane's alleged handball gifted him a chance from the penalty spot. However, Burnley were right back in the match just four minutes later when Keane hammered in an equaliser from a corner. It was a poor piece of defending from the Tigers, who left Keane unmarked at the back post, where he was able to take the ball down on his chest and fire home impressively.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men after Ashley Barnes was sent off in injury time for two bookable offences, but Hull couldn't find a second goal.

Player Ratings

Tom Heaton - 6 - Came very close to saving Huddlestone's penalty in the second half. However, he did have a mishap that almost resulted in a goal when Grosicki lobbed him only for the ball to narrowly go over the bar.

Matt Lowton 7 - Solid defensive display against Grosicki. Put in a number of timely interceptions and read the game well to keep Hull at bay.

Michael Keane - 8 - Produced a man of the match performance at the KC Stadium despite conceding the penalty. The handball decision was somewhat harsh, but Keane made amends minutes later, showing great composure to finish. His aerial strength and composure on the ball was a huge asset for the side.

Ben Mee - 7 - Solid defending once again from Mee, who also showed good strength in the air when called upon.

Stephen Ward - 7 - Had his work cut out for him up against Elmohamady and Elabdellaoui but stood up to the task well.

George Boyd - 7 - Saw a good majority of the ball, especially in the early stages and wriggled his way into promising areas, cutting inside. Good link play with Lowton caused Hull a few issues.

Joey Barton - 6 - Surprisingly quiet performance from Barton, although he did combine well in midfield to offer a calming presence. Not one of his best displays.

Ashley Westwood - 7 - Showed class and composure on the ball for Burnley in the middle of the park, while also displaying a more physical side to his game. Came very close to setting up Gray in the second half after a magnificent ball over the top.

Robbie Brady - 6 - Found plenty of space throughout the game, but his final ball was lacking. As a result, he couldn't make the most of any opportunities that arose.

Ashley Barnes - 5 - Despite the first booking seeming rather harsh, his continued fouls throughout the game made a red card rather inevitable.

Andre Gray - 6 - Used his pace well to cause the Hull City defence problems and nearly got his just reward in the second half when he shot just wide.