Mourinho has brought winning mentality to Man United, reveals Herrera

Midfielder Ander Herrera labelled Manchester United boss José Mourinho as a 'winner' as he described the winning mentality he's instilled at the club since arriving.

Mourinho joined United last summer and became the first United manager in the club's history to win a major trophy in his first season, lifting the EFL Cup with a 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday at Wembley

Herrera hails Mourinho as 'winner'

Herrera appeared delighted at his second major trophy with the club having lifted the FA Cup last May under Louis van Gaal. The atmosphere after that trophy win wasn't comparable to Mourinho's first trophy, with fans and players alike far more content with Mourinho at the helm.

The Basque midfielder stated that "one of the things Mourinho has brought to this club is he is a winner."

Herrera told MUTV that Mourinho has "shared that with the group, with the team and with the squad," to generate a winning mentality throughout.

"At this moment, it’s not very easy to beat us," the 26-year-old said. "We have to respect every opponent but the badge sometimes wins the game. We keep going. It’s our second title of the season but it’s not enough for us."

United must focus on top four too, insists Herrera

"Already, we have to focus on Bournemouth as we have to be in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League next season."

There could be more silverware for Herrera, United and the supporters this season with the EFL Cup potentially only the start of something bigger. United face a critical week after Saturday's early kick-off against AFC Bournemouth. First they travel to Rostov for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg before facing Chelsea in an FA Cup quarter-final and then hosting Rostov to determine who progresses to Europe's secondary competition's quarter-finals.

United must continue with their current form to have more silverware come the end of the season, while the focus on top four is key to, the Reds currently still sitting in sixth despite being unbeaten in the league for a number of months now.