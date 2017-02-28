Alli 'delighted' to repay Pochettino's faith in him after red card in the Europa League

Dele Alli was delighted to repay the faith that manager Mauricio Pochettino showed in him by scoring the fourth goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win against Stoke City on Sunday.

The midfielder was at an all time low after receiving a red card during Spurs game against KAA Gent in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday evening which led to the side bowing out of the competition.

Alli 'happy' to prove his worth to Spurs after a difficult week

The good thing though was that despite his red card, Pochettino chose to start the midfielder against Stoke which paid off and Alli was happy that he could prove that this decision was the right one.

Speaking after the game, Alli said that it has "been a difficult week for me" but during the hard time "the club has shown me a lot of support" which helped him recover and show his worth once again.

The midfielder went on to say that he "felt sorry and apologised to the team at half-time" after being sent off as he felt "horrible and I wanted to bounce back" straight away to make sure he could "help the team" as much as he could and it worked as "we got the win."

Alli enjoying playing with Kane at Spurs

Harry Kane stole the show for Spurs against Stoke by scoring his third hattrick in 2017 and he could have scored a fourth but he chose to set up Alli to score the fourth goal and the midfielder was greatful to the striker for letting him score in a game that was so important to the team.

Alli said that all of the Spurs players in the squad "back each other" as they try and "help each other as much as we can" during each and every game.

The midfielder added though that the wouldn't have been surprised if Kane went for goal rather than passing saying "we had a laugh at half-time" as he thought that Kane "was going to shoot" but in the end he played a nice pass for Alli to get the goal.

Alli went on to praise Kane saying that he is a "great striker" as he just doesn;t score goals but he provides "assists as well" which makes him an amazing all round player to have in the team.