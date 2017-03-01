Roy Keane: Manchester United have made no progress under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United legend and Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane says that United have failed to progress under manager Jose Mourinho.

Keane: Judge them on the big games

Despite having a shaky start to the campaign the Red Devils have come on leaps and bounds in the past weeks and months, winning 16 of their last 20 matches since a 1-1 draw with Everton.

In that time they have been going strong in their pursuit of a top-four finish, while they remain in the last 16 and last eight of the Europa League and FA Cup respectively and claimed their first major trophy with a 3-2 win over Southampton to win the EFL Cup.

However with games against Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City still to come, Keane stated that he hasn't seen them as progressing as they haven't faced the top sides in that excellent run of form.

“I’ve very little time for Mourinho," Keane told the Daily Mail. "I look at United and the run they’re on now. They’re sixth in the league."

The Irishman continued:"People are like, ‘I can see progress’ – [but] they’re sixth in the league. They’ve beaten no one in three months. I judge United on the big games."

"Chelsea and one or two others are coming up now," Keane stressed. "If you want to play for United and be successful they are the games you have to be winning.”

Love to see him join

Keane has been one of, if not the most coveted Irishman, to play for United, but he has shared his desire to see another join the ranks in Everton's Seamus Coleman.

The right-back once again has had an excellent season in Ronald Koeman's side, which has led to the possibility of a summer switch and Keane stated that he would love to see his compatriot at Old Trafford.

"I'd love to see Seamus at Man United," he admitted. "It would suit him down to the ground."

"Obviously, he's at a very good club in Everton," the 45-year-old stated. "He isn't getting any younger."

"From a selfish point of view, from an Irish point of view," Keane added. "You want players like Seamus playing in the Champions League and getting a taste of football at that level."