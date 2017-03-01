Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sign Seamus Coleman

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has urged the Red Devils to go after Everton right-back Seamus Coleman.

United currently have Antonio Valencia deploying the starting right back spot and despite Valencia enjoying a strong season, the Irishman believes that all of Jose Mourinho’s problems would be solved should Coleman sign on in the summer.

Valencia is currently 31 and had his one-year extension triggered in January keeping him at the club until 2018. The Ecuadorian currently has five assists in all competitions this season.

Previous enquiry

David Moyes was set to make a move for Coleman before getting sacked by the club in 2014. Louis van Gaal, his predecessor, continued the pursuit of the 28-year-old before Everton and former manager Roberto Martinez made it clear that they would not sell their prized right back. Coleman had a career best season scoring six goals and providing two assists in Martinez’s first season in charge of the Toffees.

Keane on Coleman

Both being of Irish descent and getting to manage him at a national team level means that Keane only had positive things to say about Coleman. Keane says he would love to see Coleman at United and that the move would “suit him to the ground”.

He continued by adding on that from the standpoint of being his countryman, that he wanted to see a player of Coleman’s quality play in the Champions League and getting a taste of the highest level of football. Despite that statement, United currently stand in sixth place, out of the Champions League spots. However, they are still very much in the hunt for a spot in the top four and are in the last 16 of the Europa League and could qualify for Champions League football either by finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League.