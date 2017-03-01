Sunderland must start taking their chances in front of goal, says Jermain Defoe

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has made clear that his side's problems with finishing need to be rectified, starting with this weekend's Premier League match against Manchester City.

Wearsiders cannot afford to waste chances

Defoe cut an isolated figure for much of the Black Cats' 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, but he sent his one chance of the game crashing agonisingly off the crossbar in a moment that proved pivotal to the final result.

The 34-year-old told the club's official website that when Sunderland do create chances in front of goal "we have to take them" and added that he believes "we can create chances against City".

He is under no illusions about how the game will pan out however with the Citizens' star quality meaning they will be on the front foot for the large majority of the match, and Defoe stated that "we have to be solid because they're a top team."

Positives can be taken from Everton defeat insists Defoe

The Englishman currently sits on 14 goals in the Premier League this season and is just one strike away from levelling his total of 15 from last season, and Sunderland could do with him surpassing that total as soon as possible given their precarious position at the bottom of the table.

Defoe was keen to stress that there were "positives we can take out of the Everton game" despite the defeat as they are "tough to play against."

Sunderland of course have enjoyed some success against Manchester City at the Stadium of Light in recent years although last season saw the Citizens' win twice on Wearside in both the Premier League and the Capital One Cup.

"We have to regroup", said Defoe, who added that he and his team-mates need to ensure that they "train well and look forward to it" as they look to close the three point gap between themselves and Premier League safety.