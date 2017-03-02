Swansea City vs Burnley Preview: Tight contest in store for the Clarets

Burnley head to Swansea City on Saturday, with travelling Clarets perhaps the most confident they have been of an away victory all season at the Liberty Stadium.

A positive showing in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Hull City, the first of four consecutive games on the road, provided a timely boost to morale for the Clarets, who had previously yielded only one point from the entirety of their away fixtures this campaign.

And with a trip to Liverpool on the horizon, Burnley will be keen to take advantage of another away game against a team lower than them in the Premier League table.

Previous encounters

Burnley have the edge in their head-to-head record with the Swans, with 17 wins to the Welsh side’s 15. Factor in 13 draws, and there is evidence to suggest Saturday’s encounter will be equally as tight.

In addition, Paul Clement’s men have won their previous three games against the Clarets by a scoreline of 1-0, which includes an opening day win for the Swans in the reverse fixture back in August.

Before that, Burnley’s 4-2 win in the Championship in 2011 was their last win over the Swans but, while that win came at Turf Moor, Sean Dyche’s side are bidding to earn a win in South Wales for the first time since 1995.

Season statistics

Swansea have been the beneficiaries of a managerial change this season, with Clement’s arrival coinciding with a stark upturn in fortunes following the disastrous spell of Bob Bradley.

Indeed, since being officially announced as Swansea manager on January 3, the Swans have won just one fewer point (12) in the seven games since then they had won in the previous 19.

That rejuvenation has taken in wins against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and Leicester City and, while Burnley could consider themselves to be clear of the relegation battle, the Swans will be eyeing Saturday’s match as a viable opportunity of another three-point haul.

Burnley, meanwhile, have drawn their last two games, doubling their entire tally from the season – before that, their previous draw came in October. While a win is the ultimate aim, a draw would not be sniffed at if secured at the Liberty Stadium.

Team news

Swans boss Clement told reporters that winger Jefferson Montero and midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung will miss Saturday’s game, and the pair join the injured Nathan Dyer in missing the Burnley clash. Clement also admitted that both Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew are pushing for starts.

Meanwhile, Dyche confirmed Steven Defour is still not ready for a return to Premier League action following a hamstring problem, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) and Ashley Barnes (suspended) were also ruled out. Jeff Hendrick, however, is in line for an immediate return to the first-team following his own suspension.