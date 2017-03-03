Report: Man United to turn to Kane if Griezmann pursuit fails

Manchester United will reportedly focus on Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane if their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann doesn't come off.

The Manchester Evening News suggest Kane is Man United's secondary option to be this summer's addition to their blossoming attack.

While Griezmann remains the priority for the Reds, Kane will supposedly be targeted if the Frenchman isn't attainable.

Harry Kane - the dream signing

Over the last couple of years, the England international has developed into one of world football's most complete strikers and at only 23, is a player that would walk into most sides starting 11.

All this being considered, It is not surprising that Manchester United would cast lustful glances towards the Tottenham Hotspur number 10. The current United side have shown as much reliance on their Swedish centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for goals as Tottenham have in Harry Kane and with the enigmatic Swede yet to commit on paper to a new United deal, signing the Spurs forward will help cushion the blow should Ibrahimovic decide not to continue his Manchester adventure.

With Antoine Griezmann allegedly undecided about his future, it makes sense for United to be preparing for a plan B should a record move for the French international fall through

Indeed, United were rumoured to be after Harry Kane's signature in the days when Louis van Gaal held sway in the Old Trafford dug-out. The Spurs talisman was then seen as the Dutch coach's ideal successor to Manchester United captain and record goal scorer Wayne Rooney, however, nothing came of the pursuit that time around

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out with José Mourinho already warning that Manchester United will not chase impossible deals.

The United manager was quoted as saying; ‘I don't like my clubs to participate in impossible deals. They are a waste of time. It is a gift to players and agents having Manchester United interested because it helps them to improve their own situation."

No more lame pursuits

In the years of Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, United wasted a lot of valuable time chasing unrealistic targets and playing into the hands of players and agents alike. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Cesc Fabregas, from Sergio Ramos to Neymar (another rumour to recently resurface), United’s chief executive Ed Woodward huffed and puffed but never quite blew the house down. Under Jose Mourinho though, United have been more pragmatic in the transfer market.

The Portuguese tactician knows exactly who he wants and exactly who is attainable and he makes this known to his CEO. Such an approach led to the signing of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the world record purchase of Paul Pogba.

With Mourinho adamant that having worked with his players he knows much better than he did in the summer what is needed but also what is attainable, there will be no pussyfooting come the summer window.

If Manchester United do go for Harry Kane as being reported, it will be because United know that there is a price Tottenham are willing to accept for the striker or a clause in his contract.

For the time being, the United manager seems more intent on getting his Swedish hitman, Ibrahimović, to extend his United contract. Should United be successful in convincing the big Swede to stay, that may take Kane out of the reckoning but for the time being, an intriguing summer of transfer activity awaits us all.