Phil Jones ready for first-team action again after recovering from a foot injury

Phil Jones has revealed that he is fit and available to make his Manchester United return this weekend when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford following a few weeks on the sideline with a foot injury.

Jones, who has been plagued with injuries since joining United, reinjured himself at the start of February against Hull City during his sides 0-0 draw and he has been a huge miss while he has been out.

Jones ready to return against the Cherries

The defender finally rejoined training last week and has since revealed that feels ready to feature once again for Jose Mourinho's high-flying side.

Jones, speaking at the launch of a new club partnership with Aladdin Group, told MUTV that "yes it's positive news" on the injury front as he has been "training for the last few days" and now the defender says that he is "looking forward to coming back" and helping the side have a strong finish to the season.

The defender went on to say that he has been "out for three weeks" so even though he trained a bit before the EFL Cup final against Southampton he "didn't expect to be involved" as it would have been too big a risk. Jones though did say that it was "difficult" to sit and watch the team win the trophy but says that "these things happen."

Even though Jones was disappointed though he did say that it was still a "brilliant day for the fans and everyone at the club" and the thing about the game was that it "wasn't our best performance" but when you look back in "10 years" that is not what people talk about as they only talk about how many trophies you have won.

Jones has a real battle on his hands in the central of defence

Jones will hoping that if he does return this weekend to the team, he can regain the kind of form he was in before his injury as he made a solid partnership with Marcos Rojo in the centre of the defence.

If he can't, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly are there to take his place after they both done a very good job while the defender missed out during the last few weeks,