Manchester United Team News vs AFC Bournemouth: Shaw to feature, Mkhitaryan still out

Joée Mourinho addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Manchester United's make or break clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford tomorrow and gave an in-depth analysis of the condition of his squad going into a really important period.

Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney "will feature"

There was a sense of surprise, and rightly so, when Mourinho announced that Luke Shaw will definitely feature in Saturday's fixture to make his first league appearance since October after being fit for two whole months but completely out of favour. Many expected that Daley Blind would come back in after Marcos Rojo's vulnerable EFL Cup final display but it appears that the United manager is willing to give the 21-year-old a big chance to prove himself.

Wayne Rooney was the other name he gave who is going to be in the matchday squad amid recent reports that he's eyeing a move back to his boyhood club Everton, and after the captain was snubbed at Wembley on Sunday as Zlatan Ibrahimović scored the winning goal just as he was about to come on with Marouane Fellaini entering the field instead. It's very unlikely that the club's record goalscorer will start but he's a very good option to have on the bench if the team are struggling. Phil Jones has also now fully recovered from a foot injury sustained during the Premier League match against Hull City in February.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan not fully recovered

The Manchester United boss mentioned that Bastian Schweinsteiger has picked up a knock and is out of contention for a place on the bench and was the bearer of more bad news by letting the fans know that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back in training but has not fully recovered from a hamstring strain and will not play a part.