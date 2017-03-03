West Ham United's Nathan Holland nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month

West Ham United youngster Nathan Holland has been rewarded for his excellent performances throughout February, as he has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month.

Well deserved

The 18-year-old only came in from Everton during the January transfer window, but came to the London Stadium with an excellent reputation and has only enhanced that during his short stint with the Hammers.

Holland managed two goals last month, which included an historic first goal for a U23 player at the London Stadium in the 2-0 win over Fulham.

He joins fellow young Hammers Toni Martinez, Marcus Browne and Domingos Quina as a nominee, and will face a tough test from Mason Bennett (Derby County), Liam Walsh (Everton), Brahim Diaz (Manchester City) and Donovan Wilson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for the award.

“I’d probably say Nathan Holland [was brilliant]," Terry Westley told whufc.com after the win over Fulham. "Particularly in the first half."

“What a talent we’ve got on our hands," the manager stated. "He was skipping past players, reminding me of a really young Ryan Giggs."

Westley added: "I think he particularly caught people eyes tonight.”

Not done yet

Looking at the first-team the senior side face a tough test on Monday night, when they host Premier League leaders and London rivals Chelsea at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are currently on a good run of form presently with three defeats in their last 12 matches, with very winnable matches against AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City and Hull City after Antonio Conte's visit.

Many will expect the Hammers begin to pack up for the campaign with 12 games to go, but full-back Aaron Cresswell has stated that the side want to finish as strongly as possible.

“We’re not about to pack our suitcases," Cresswell confirmed to the club's website. "That’s for sure.”

“With the lads we’ve got here," the full-back stated. "We’re not going to rest on our laurels and accept tenth or twelfth position."

“While there are points to play for," the 27-year-old stressed. "We’ll give it everything we’ve got week-in, week-out."

"Try to get as many points on the board as we can," Cresswell concluded. "Between now and 21 May.”