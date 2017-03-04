Liverpool return to the top-four with 3-1 win over Arsenal as Wenger regrets decision to drop Alexis Sánchez

19:38. That was a treat, and so were all four goals. The Sadio Mané-Roberto Firmino connection put Liverpool well in control by the half-time mark, Mané setting up Firmino for the opener before the two traded roles for the second goal. Alexis Sánchez's introduction gave Arsenal some much-needed threat and he expertly set up Danny Welbeck to pull the Gunners back into it, but they couldn't build on it and finally succumbed to defeat in the 91st minute when Georginio Wijnaldum rounded off a lovely team move to seal a huge three points and put Liverpool back amongst it. Defeat leaves yet more clouds hanging over Arsène Wenger, who looks increasingly likely to sever his ties with Arsenal once his contract runs out with the club this summer, and even more doubts over their top-four hopes. They've not lost three of their last four Premier League games and four of their last six in all competitions, with their season once again falling apart at this stage of the season. We'll have plenty more on this game, and all the other action across the Premier League and Europe, coming up over the rest of the weekend. Enjoy your Saturday night.

19:33. But as poor as Arsenal were, Wenger ultimately regretting the decision not to start key man Sánchez, Liverpool produced a stirring response from their performance last week. They're still the conquerors of the 'big six' - maintaining an unblemished record. They only have Manchester City away to play to go an entire season unbeaten against any of them. Quite remarkable, compared to their record against the 'lesser' sides. Still, this result - Klopp and co. will hope - should provide a shot in the arm for the final 11 games of the season. Next up, Burnley at Anfield next Sunday.

19:30. What a setback that result is for Arsenal, who are also set to bow out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage again on Tuesday when they face Bayern Munich in their second-leg clash having lost 5-1 in the first meeting three weeks ago. They now sit fifth, two points off of City in fourth.

19:27. How costly was the decision to drop this man? Arsenal were barely in the game in the first-half, only coming to life was Sánchez was introduced at half-time. Danny Welbeck's goal looked like it might pull them back into it, but they failed to build on with any more meaningful attacks and ultimately fell to the sword on the counter-attack late on as they committed men forward.

19:25. Liverpool are back into the top-four - and go third in fact - and at Arsenal's expense, moving on to 52 points - two ahead of the now fifth-placed Gunners. That's the first time they've beaten the north Londoners twice in a Premier League season since the 1999-2000 campaign, and they've even scored seven goals across those two games.

FT: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (Firmino 9', Mané 39', Wijnaldum 90+1' - Welbeck 56')

90+3' Sánchez’s shot was blocked by Matip in the Liverpool box and it bounces out to Lallana, who feeds Origi out on the right - though he was marginally offside - and he looks inside to Wijnaldum who strokes into the bottom corner first-time to put this game to bed.

90+2' And there we have it. Game over. It's 3-1 to Liverpool as Wijnaldum finishes a counter-attack to hand the hosts the victory.

90+1' Sánchez has a shot blocked in the box after finding Bellerín out right, who had looked inside to Iwobi and then returned the ball to the Chilean. Good defending.

89' Liverpool desperately dragging out these final few minutes as they look for a huge three points that would take them back into the Champions League spots. Only three minutes added on.

87' Liverpool still pushing forward and getting at Arsenal with three minutes, plus what you would expect to be at least four of five minutes of stoppage time, remaining. Arsenal themselves attack in numbers but are being held at arm's length for now as Klavan blocks Pérez's low drive with a well-timed slide.

86' The commentators pulling Can's foul on Walcott back as they ponder whether the German should have been handed a second yellow card, but Madley's view is obstructed as Matip is in the way and it ends in a three-way tumble. He certainly could have been dismissed if the referee saw it properly. Meanwhile Lallana gets back in to his own box to ensure Pérez can only head wide inside the box from Walcott's box.

85' Another decent delivery from Milner, this time from a corner, but Firmino's header is off target.

83' POST! Milner curls one into the area and Origi flicks it on but the foot of the right post denies the substitute a decisive goal. So, so close.

82' Origi chases Can's over-the-top through ball and wins a foul from Mustafi, who is evidently keen to get a strong grip of the Belgian's shirt. Milner comes across to the left to prepare to take the free-kick.

80' Dangerous break for Arsenal but Clyne heads the cross clear at the edge of the box. The Gunners ready to throw everything at this in the closing stages.

78' Oxlade-Chamberlain finds Mustafi in an offside position from the following free-kick, after another good line from Liverpool, and the defender heads well over. Meanwhile Jürgen Klopp's first substitution of the evening sees Origi replace Coutinho, seemingly to give Liverpool more of an out ball.

77' Can is down in pain and attracting attention from the referee after the midfielder flies in on Walcott. Arsenal players crowded Madley after that, but he gets away with a warning after a lengthy delay. Instead, it's Xhaka who goes into the book for dissent after hanging around the referee and complaining in his ear for more than Madley thought was acceptable.

76' Coutinho finds Matip with a well-taken right-sided free-kick, but the Cameroonian can't get a clean header on to the delivery and Cech can get across to his right to save.

75' Pérez up top and Walcott on the right then, with Sánchez wide left and Iwobi still down the middle. Can that quartet drag Arsenal bring into this? Origi about to come on for Liverpool.

74' Coutinho gets a shooting opportunity on the edge of the area but can only hook over the bar. Meanwhile, that double switch for Arsenal sees Pérez and Walcott replace Giroud and goalscorer Welbeck.

73' Double substitution incoming for Arsenal with Pérez and Walcott readied to come on.

71' Do you reckon they even practice corners at Melwood? Liverpool's eighth attempt comes to nothing. Their last win here saw them score twice from corners inside the first 10 minutes.

69' This tie a much more entertaining watch for the neutral after Welbeck's cute chipped finish. Big 20 minutes coming up on L4 here.

68' Arsenal counter promisingly but it fades out after Sánchez is crudely brought down by Can's outstretched knee. The German is called back and rightly goes into the book for it.

67' Mané the best player on the pitch so far tonight, his excellent footwork seeing him beat Monreal and squeeze a cross towards the edge of the box but Coutinho pushes an Arsenal player to the ground as he stretches to meet it.

66' Sánchez meets a Xhaka cross hung into the back post, but it's an easy catch for Mignolet.

65' Mané does magnificently in the middle to wriggle free of Monreal and find Clyne overlapping down the right, but he shanks his shot into the stands when he might have been better advised to roll a cross into the six-yard box. Wasteful.

64' Good defending from Clyne as the right-back - inside his own box - dummies a low Bellerín ball back across the box which Sánchez is racing in to meet with licked lips.

63' This game going back and forth more than a Newton's cradle at the minute. Arsenal's pace out wide, and on the break, central to their renewed momentum.

61' Can tactically holds up Sánchez on the counter. Arsenal have got real verve to their attacks with the Chilean on the bench. How daft Wenger's decision not to start him looks now. Still, there's plenty of time to salvage something here for the Gunners.

60' Arsenal wrestling for control but it's almost 3-1 as Mané finds Coutinho out left and Mustafi turns his low cross over the crossbar and out for another corner. Very well played by the German, he might easily have turned into his own net there.

58' Surprise, surprise. That man Alexis Sánchez is at the heart of it, floating in the inside-left space and slipping a neat through ball for Welbeck to score his first league goal since April 2016. And what a finish it is, coolly lifting the ball over Mignolet and over the goalline before Klavan can clear. That puts the cat among the pigeons a bit.

57' GOAL! 2-1. Arsenal are back into the game and what a counter-attack it is. Sánchez sets up Welbeck to chip over the advancing Mignolet. Game on!

56' Liverpool's front-three combine well to win a corner but again Coutinho's delivery is dealt with.

54' It is Coutinho who takes it, but it's straight into the wall to the disappointment of the Kop behind the goal. It bounces back out for Wijnaldum but his shot is far too gentle to trouble Cech.

53' Free-kick for Liverpool on the edge of the box after Coutinho's quick feet draws Monreal in to foul. Surely the Brazilian can't repeat the set-piece magic he showed on the opening day against these same opponents? It would act as a killer blow at a time when Arsenal are enjoying their best spell of the game...

52' Good chance for Arsenal as Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xhaka stand over a free-kick before the latter curls in an inswinging cross, but Lierpool hold their line well and Giroud is caught offside although Mignolet punches the ball clear anyway.

51' Liverpool show their first signs of life in this second-half, Firmino cushioning Mané's lofted ball on his chest and spinning in one terrific movement but his shot is deflected by Monreal and allows Cech to claim before Wijnaldum can meet the follow-up.

49' What a save! Arsenal already clicking and showing more verve and intensity with Sánchez on the pitch. Monreal's deep left-sided cross finds Giroud in the centre and he has to rise to meet it, but still gets a good header away and Mignolet gets a strong hand to the effort to prevent him pulling one back.

48' Lucas Pérez also being readied on the bench, presumably to replace in the ineffective - and potentially hampered - Giroud?

47' Sánchez has a near immediate impact, his left-sided cross forcing Mignolet to come his line and claw the ball away. Giroud was lurking underneath him.

46' We're back out for the second-half and as expected, Sánchez is on. He replaces Coquelin as Arsenal look to chase a way back into the game.

18:31. If this result were to stay the same, Liverpool would leapfrog Arsenal back into the top-four and move level on points Manchester City - albeit Pep Guardiola's charges have two games in hand.

18:29. As for Liverpool, this performance - in comparison to that the hapless display they churned out at Leicester on Monday - aptly sums up their season really. It wouldn't surprise you if they were to win this 3-0 and become the first Premier League team to lose at home to Burnley next weekend. Still, they're on course to do the double over Arsenal for the first time since 2000.

18:25. Wouldn't be a surprise if Wenger were to look to Sánchez at half-time here, so lacklustre have they been up front. So far, Mignolet has only had to catch a few crosses and gather Coquelin's harmless 20-yarder. They could do with an injection of the Chilean's energy.

18:21. So then, Wenger's decision to drop Alexis Sánchez in favour of the physicality of Olivier Giroud up top hasn't worked out well at all. Arsenal sleepwalked through that first 45 minutes and they're arguably lucky the scoreline isn't worse for them. Firmino's finish into the roof of the net from Mané's sweeping cross across the turf, and the Senegalese winger's firm low strike from a nicely-aware Firmino's square ball, gives Liverpool a deserved 2-0 lead. The big-game experts are at it again.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal (Firmino 9', Mané 39')

45+1' Coutinho's effort is deflected wide by Koscielny, who anticipates well to close the Brazilian playmaker down, but the corner results in nothing.

45' Big chance! Coquelin's challenge on Lallana sends the ball up and over the back-line, where Coutinho controls excellently - but he can't get the ball out of his feet to get a good shot away with Cech coming off his line to close him down, firing straight at the goalkeeper who gratefully claims. That surely would have been game over if that was in.

44' Of Mané's 12 goals this season, eight of them have been here at Anfield. He's been so, so crucial to everything good Liverpool have done this season, and you sense he'll need to be if they're to finish in the top-four too.

43' Confident claim from Mignolet as he comes out to rise above Danny Welbeck and claim a hanging Arsenal cross. The Arsenal striker stays down for a moment after the Belgian 'keeper's knee collides into his upper right arm, but he's quickly back to his feet.

41' Piers Morgan furiously quick to tweet '#WengerOUT' after that second goal, but Liverpool have been far better thus far. That was a lovely patient well-worked team goal, with Firmino returning the favour to Mané after the reverse connection had set up the opening goal.

40' Milner looks inside to Wijnaldum, who then turns to Firmino inside the box. He shows good vision to look across to Mané in space and he fires low and hard past Cech to double the home side's advantage.

39' GOAL! And it's 2-0 to Liverpool. What a lovely team move that is, and the club's top scorer Sadio Mané nets his 12th of the season.

38' Good defensive work from Can, who tracks back to thwart Oxlade-Chamberlain's run down the right and win a goal kick. The Reds so far faring much better in the centre than they did without Duracell bunny Jordan Henderson at Leicester on Monday.

36' Giroud given a talking to now after he fouls Can with an arm. Liverpool putting the Gunners under a lot of pressure at present, but Wijnaldum can't keep Lallana's ball into the by-line still in play.

34' First yellow card of the evening as Coquelin goes into Madley's book for hauling down Lallana from behind.

33' Liverpool looking dangerous on the break, but Bobby Madley refuses to point for a free-kick after Coutinho goes through the legs of Mustafi but goes to ground. Referee unmoved by that one.

31' Arsenal have grown into this game, but without really causing any issues - in fact they've done very little in the final third. In midfield, Coquelin is stripped of possession by Lallana, which allows Liverpool to counter - but neither Firmino or Coutinho can get shots away.

30' Klavan's attempted clearance drops for Xhaka to hit one from 25-yards but he can only send it high over the crossbar and into the Kop end. Meanwhile Giroud is still looking uncomfortable. He's just come down to the touchline to speak to the Arsenal bench and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him replaced before the break.

28' Georginio Wijnaldum does well to move the ball on to Coutinho on the edge of the box but Cech reacts well to push his 20-yard strike over the crossbar. Good save.

26' There we have it, Sánchez making his first appearance to an excellent reception from the away end. Think they'd rather have him on the pitch you know.

24' Sánchez not among those warming up, although Theo Walcott is one of three stretching their legs down the touchline, so maybe Giroud is just having a bit of a stretch. Appears to still be in a bit of discomfort with that left thigh though.

23' Giroud moving awkwardly. Seems to have an apparent muscle issue. An early return for Sánchez on the cards here?

20' Oxlade-Chamberlain swings a left-sided cross into Giroud at the back post, which Mignolet is required to tip out for a corner - but Liverpool force the set-piece away from danger.

18' The Arsenal away end serenading Alexis Sánchez with a few chants. He isn't warming up, so take from that what you will...

16' Another corner for Coutinho to take, this time from the far side. He delivers it into the box rather than going short this time, but Ragnar Klavan's header goes back to Milner on the edge of the area. He stabs wide for Coutinho to drill a low cross through the box but Matip can't connect as he goes for an audacious back-heel finish from 10-yards out.

14' Arsenal's character and mental strength in for another real test here. How do they respond to going behind?

11' That's a disappointing goal for Arsenal to concede, particularly the way they failed to deal with Mignolet's simple long ball forward, but a huge boost for Liverpool. That's only Firmino's fourth goal in his last 20 appearances - but his third in his last three appearances against Arsenal - and as it stands, they're back into the top-four. Credit must go to Lallana for looking to Mané before he delivers the cross, too.

?10' Simon Mignolet's goal kick isn't dealt with and Liverpool work it wide right to Mané, whose cross avoids Coutinho and Bellerín before reaching Firmino. He receives the ball a few yards out, who controls and shoots high above the scrambling Cech to hand the home side the advantage.

9' GOAL! It's 1-0 to Liverpool. Roberto Firmino the scorer from a Sadio Mané cross.

8' Xhaka looks for Monreal in behind Clyne down the left, but the full-back can't quite pluck the ball out of the air and it runs out for a goal kick. Good vision from the Swiss midfielder though, Monreal would have had time and space to get a cross in there.

6' Coquelin flies in high towards Coutinho for an aerial ball, catching the Brazilian in the face with the side of his boot, but he's fine to continue.

4' Pace and numbers from Arsenal on the break. Oxlade-Chamberlain finds Bellerín out to his right and his cross in search of Giroud is cleared for a corner by Matip. Xhaka takes it but after Milner's clearance falls for Coquelin on the edge of the box, Mignolet gathers the defensive midfielder's tame shot comfortably.

2' Liverpool seeing all of the ball in the first few minutes, with Arsenal taking on a 4-5-1 shape when the home side are in possession. James Milner's cross is deflected out for a corner, but it comes to nothing after being taken short.

1' And we're underway at Anfield!

17:29. Quick reminder of the two teams just before we get started... Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Mané, Firmino, Coutinho. Arsenal: Cech; Bellerín, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck; Giroud.

17:27. The two teams make their way out of the tunnel. Here's hoping for another Premier League classic between these two top-four rivals...

17:21. Closing in on kick-off on Merseyside. It'll be a damaging defeat for either side this evening, with many backing Liverpool given that Arsenal are without their two key forwards Özil and Sánchez. But will Wenger's surprise set-up prove the doubters wrong?

17:15. It appears few can make sense of his decision to drop talisman Sánchez, though. Tom Marshall-Bailey writing for Football.London: "Unless Wenger honestly believes in his side's chances of springing a shock and winning in Tuesday night's Champions League dead rubber against Bayern Munich, there is no obvious reason for Alexis to be removed from the starting XI other than on tactical grounds" and later even adding: "Wenger has made arguably the boldest call of the season so far - his Arsenal future could depend on him getting it right."

17:11. Well, that's one way to look at Wenger's line-up...

17:08. Did you know? Two of the players on Liverpool's bench today weren't even born when Arsène Wenger was named Arsenal manager in October 1996. 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold and 17-year-old Ben Woodburn are the two in question. Another four players to have taken to the field for the Reds this term - Joe Gomez, Ovie Ejaria, Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson - were also all born after Wenger's appointment in north London.

16:59. ?22 goals in just six games, so let's hope that level of entertainment continues into this game. That certainly shakes up the table a bit, with Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sunderland all in the drop zone now. Liverpool can leapfrog Arsenal if they win here, while an Arsenal win would take them third - only behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. A draw would see neither side move from fourth or fifth.

16:55. The Premier League 3pm full-time scores are in... Leicester City 3-1 Hull City - Watford 3-4 Southampton - Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough - Swansea City 3-2 Burnley - West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace. And the 12:30pm finished: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth.

16:50. Sánchez has created the most chances (63), scored the most goals (17) and created the most assists (8) of any Arsenal player in the Premier League this season. Huge call to drop him to the bench, and a quick check of the replies to Arsenal's team news tweet says just about all you need to know...

16:47. Hang on. This coming courtesy of the Islington Gazette's Layth Yousif, apparently Alexis Sánchez is fit but the feeling is that his manager Wenger wants to try a different approach at Anfield. Now that's a surprise...

16:44. Why oh why is Sánchez only on the bench then? No official word just yet, but you can only presume it is because of a knock rather than a tactical decision. The Chilean has been monumental again this term, having been directly involved in 33 goals in his last 32 games in all competitions (20 goals, 13 assists).

16:41. Liverpool make just one change from their defeat to Leicester earlier this week. Dejan Lovren is back but is only on the bench, with Ragnar Klavan replacing Lucas Leiva at centre-back. Sturridge and Henderson still both out.

16:39. So then, the big news is that Alexis Sánchez is on the bench for Arsenal and as expected Mesut Özil is absent altogether. Olivier Giroud - who loves a goal against Liverpool - starts up front, supported by Danny Welbeck - making a first league start since May last year - and Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Centre-back Koscielny returns though, with Aaron Ramsey also finding a spot on the bench.

16:36. Arsenal bench: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Walcott, Sánchez, Pérez.

16:35. Liverpool bench: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn.

16:33. Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerín, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck; Giroud.

16:32. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana; Coutinho, Mané, Firmino.

16:30. Here we have it...

16:25. Confirmed team news coming your way in just a few minutes. Stay tuned.

16:03. Half-time scores in the Premier League: Leicester City 1-1 Hull City - Watford 1-2 Southampton - Stoke 2-0 Middlesbrough - Swansea 1-1 Burnley - West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace.

15:57. Klopp also feels that coming up against Arsenal again is a chance for his side to rediscover the standards they showed in the reverse fixture between these two teams. "For the sake of the supporters I want to keep these bumps minimal, but at the same time I can’t allow any diversion from where we are heading," the German said. "I very much believe in this but accept it is for us to deliver. It is maybe appropriate that today we face Arsenal, as they were the team we performed so well against on the opening day of the 2016-17 season. That seems a very long time ago now. We set high standards that afternoon with the performance we produced. It gave us great belief from the first moment of the season. Today gives us an opportunity to reaffirm that faith and belief."

15:50. Meanwhile Jürgen Klopp, in his programme notes, says their recent slump is only a bump on their "long-term" journey. He says: "It is on us to make it better. We cannot look to the outside. We accept criticism, because it’s part of what we do, but we must not now be infected by it. We will look to ourselves, look to what we know we are capable of, and look to perform better between now and May. I have said, during the many good moments this season and during the few not so good, that we are on a journey that is a long-term project. Of course we want to be as successful as possible in the quickest time possible; this is our collective goal. But we must remain focused that we are looking to build something for the long-term and maybe sometimes that means experiencing bumps on our journey."

15:39. Wenger is predicting a tough 90 minutes at Anfield, insisting his side have an important job quelling Liverpool's attacking threats. "One of the battles where I think Liverpool is very strong is in midfield," the Frenchman told Arsenal Player. "Of course you have Sadio Mané, who has been very influential. Then you have Philippe Coutinho with his creativity. To keep them quiet will be important. It’s always a competitive game and Anfield is always a special place. We have good history there, so of course you want to prepare for a game that will be played at a high pace, where every challenge will be important. But the technical quality will be important as well."

15:24. This is Arsenal's first game after a 12-day break, having not played since an FA Cup win over Sutton United. That doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the fresher and sharper team though, Liverpool toiling at Leicester earlier in the week despite having 16 days off prior. Arsenal boss Wenger told the club's website on the matter: "We’ve had a mixture of good preparation and fitness work as well. As well it allows you some time to recover some players who are injured and it was a good period as well to give some competition to people like Danny Welbeck, who had two games in the under-23s. Basically on that front it was quite positive. It makes a nice change but it’s not always easy. You lose a little bit of the rhythm of the competition. To get that back straight away is difficult, and you could see that Liverpool struggled a bit with that in the first-half against Leicester. So it’s very important to switch on quickly to competition mode to be ready from the start."

15:08. Liverpool's defensive problems haven't just been their downfall this season. They could keep consecutive home clean sheets in the league for the first time since December 2014 here. Only 819 days since they last kept back-to-back shut-outs at Anfield in the Premier League, then...

14:43. Arsenal haven't won at Anfield since September 2012, when goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla handed the Gunners a 2-0 Premier League victory, but it isn't as bad as it might seem. There have only been three meetings since then, Liverpool winning only one.

14:28. More late drama in store? This fixture has seen 16 goals scored in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League; more than any other fixture in the history of the competition. Liverpool have required 90+ minute equalisers in their last two Anfield fixtures against Arsenal.

14:13. Sánchez has been directly involved in 25 league goals this season with 17 goals and eight assists, four more than any other player in the Premier League, but he has only one goal against the current top six.

14:01. Özil's absence could even prompt a return for striker Olivier Giroud, although it is more likely Alexis Sánchez will keep his role up top. Giroud has five goals in his last seven appearances against the Reds, including a brace in this same fixture last January.

Rumours today suggesting that Arsenal will be without Özil due to the flu. If the Gunners stick to the 4-2-3-1, Alex Iwobi or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain take up the German's no.10 role. Curiously, Arsenal have only won two of their last 16 away games vs top six sides - both of those coming on occasions when Özil didn't play, against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Did you know? Liverpool's only league win in their last nine home games against Arsenal was a 5-1 victory in February 2014, drawing five and losing three of the other clashes. That win in the 2013-14 season kickstarted a run of 11 straight victories for the Reds as they narrowly missed out on the league title, and how they could do with this game preceding a run of similar form. Arsenal, too, need this to start a run of consistent league form - although they traditionally end the season well. A win here would do wonders for their morale, especially with City, United, Spurs and Everton all still to come in the final 11 games (albeit only Spurs being away).

Few managers meanwhile have to tolerate the circus that surrounds Wenger and his future. The debate between those wanting the long-standing Arsenal manager to stay and those wanting him to leave has long divided the club's supporters. Given the club's year-on-year failings in the Champions League and the Premier League, in spite of their remarkable consistency in qualifying for the former each season, it is arguably easier to understand those criticising Wenger and his methods this season. Regardless of your stance on Wenger - despite his incredible, and unprecedented, achievements at the club, there is certainly the feeling that he is closing in on the end of his time at Arsenal. His contract in north London runs out this summer, with a two-year deal supposedly on the table for the Frenchman, but the 67-year-old has yet to commit himself for an extra couple of seasons. Is he thinking of ending a 20-year affiliation with Arsenal? And perhaps the bigger question, what kind of impact could it have? We've all seen just how long it has taken Manchester United to recover from Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, are Arsenal in danger of enduring a similar cycle after Wenger's eventual exit? Or is it all about their strategy and who they select as his replacement? Have your say by tweet us your opinions on Wenger, Klopp or just tonight's game in general @VAVEL.

Aside from the players, it is the two managers currently both dominating the headlines of late. Klopp has come in for heavy criticism for Liverpool's slide, many accusing him of failing to improve the team from the one that he inherited. He has exactly the same record after 56 league games as his predecessor Brendan Rodgers, with 27 wins, 16 draws and 13 defeats, although that criticism seems to ignore how brilliant Liverpool were in Rodgers' second season in charge, coming so close to ending their long wait for a league title. Perhaps that Liverpool supporters were even allowed to dream about challenging for the league this season, having been written out of the top-four battle by many at the start of the campaign due to the superior strength of their rivals' squads, is evidence enough that Klopp has taken the club farther than many suggest. Though that's not to say he's taken them where they can, and want to, be by any stretch of the imagination...

Arsenal, by contrast, have few issues to contend with. Mohamed Elneny is sidelined for at least the next few weeks with an ankle problem while fellow midfielder Santi Cazorla remains out until July. Instead, the Gunners welcome back Aaron Ramsey and - perhaps more crucially - centre-back Laurent Koscielny from calf and back injuries. The pair resumed full training earlier this week, with the defender expected to return straight into the starting XI alongside Shkodran Mustafi. Arsenal's Ramsey has struggled for form this term, having not managed to solidify his most productive position in Wenger's current 4-2-3-1 set-up despite the energy and quality he can bring to midfield. Playmaker Mesut Özil should be fit despite having to be sent home from training with illness on Thursday.

Daniel Sturridge is also ruled out for the home side with a fresh injury, Klopp confirming he has recovered from illness but now has a "strain in his hip muscle" from a rehabilitation session. "It's very small, but it keeps him out of normal training [with the rest of the team] for probably another week." Liverpool have no other issues barring their long-term absentees Danny Ings, Ovie Ejaria and Marko Gruji?.

Elsewhere, Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren is fighting to be fit. He returned to full training on Thursday from a knee problem that kept him out for the entire month of February, but with a lack of scheduled sessions at Melwood for the Croatian to prove his fitness to the manager, Klopp told reporters: "Dejan, we will see. He [managed] part of team training the day before yesterday, and then yesterday he was in full team training. Now we have to see how he reacts on this. He will be involved in training again, if nobody tells me anything different. Then we have to make a decision. It’s not the longest, he was out for pretty much four weeks, [he's been] training for three days and in the end I have to make a decision. I am not sure about it [yet]."

Well Liverpool will once again be without captain Jordan Henderson because of a bruised foot. The England midfielder sustained the issue in training and kept him out of the Leicester defeat earlier this week, with Klopp confirming in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the visit of the Gunners would "be too soon, for sure."

But enough of the numbers for a bit, let's delve into the pre-match team news. We'll have the two confirmed starting elevens at around 4:30pm, but who do we know that definitely won't be involved?

Arsenal's away record promises entertainment. They've only won one of their last five away games in the league, losing three, and have only kept one clean sheet in the last eight. But they've scored 28 in 12 on the road this term, a tally only matched by Manchester City. Even joint-top scorers Chelsea and Liverpool have only netted 19 and 24 goals away from home.

The Gunners have won only one of their last five away matches in the league (D1, L3), and kept one clean sheet in the last eight.

However, they have scored 28 goals in 12 away fixtures so far this season.

These two teams have more than a few familiarities despite their contrasting records against the 'weaker' and 'stronger' sides in the league, their attacks undoubtedly their biggest strength and their defences both suspect. With 16 goals in the last three meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal - an average of more than five a game - both teams to score seems a sure-fire bet here. That said, against the top seven Liverpool have only conceded once in four home games and scored just four goals. If only they could translate their grittiness into clashes with opponents lower down the league table.

Liverpool, as the conquerors of the top teams in the league, go in search of a long-awaited double today. They haven't achieved victories home and away in the Premier League against the Gunners since the 1999-2000 season. But after a 4-3 victory at the Emirates Stadium on the first day of the current campaign, Liverpool can do exactly that here. They've only won seven of their last 39 clashes with Arsenal, however, and so it will be far from easy for them to claim maximum points, regardless of their record against the 'big six'.

Contrast that with Liverpool's record against those outside of the current top seven. They have won only nine of 17, losing five - including their last three successive clashes (Leicester, Hull City and Swansea City). Both teams ought to learn a little from each other, you'd think.

Indeed, Liverpool are currently on course to complete the season having not lost to a single team in the top 10 of the Premier League in all competitions. Burnley, in 11th, are the highest team to have defeated Klopp's charges this season. Their downfall, as evidenced by Monday's dire 3-1 defeat to Leicester City, has been against the lower sides. So much so, four of the five teams that have beaten Liverpool this season started the day of their fixture in the relegation zone. Quite incredible, really, especially compared to Arsenal. They have only lost one of 18 matches to teams outside of the top seven, that a damaging shock 2-1 loss at home to Watford at the end of January. More incredibly, of those 17 unbeaten matches - they have won 14, slipping up only away at Leicester, at home to Middlesbrough and in an incredible 3-3 draw at Bournemouth - when they came from 3-0 down to salvage a late point.

As nicely shown by SuperSportTV, Liverpool haven't lost a single game to any of the 'big six' in the Premier League this season. Their record is even better than Chelsea, with the Reds the only team in the country who will finish the season not having lost to the Blues, while Arsenal's record is the worst - having picked up only five points from six meetings. Can Liverpool continue that magnificent statistic today? Or will Arsenal bring their unbeaten run to an end? Saying that, a draw wouldn't do all that much for either side's hopes of finishing in the top-four, so...

Liverpool, similarly, are in desperate need of another timely shot in the arm. Having been electric in the first-half of the campaign, scoring more goals than any other top-flight team and losing only to Burnley and Bournemouth in the first 19 games, their season has collapsed in on itself since the turn of the year. Crashing out of both domestic cup competitions, the Reds have also seen a six-point gap to Chelsea on New Year's Eve stretch to 14 points in just seven games. Just like Arsenal, if they were to lose this evening then their chances of a top-four finish would be in serious danger. Jürgen Klopp's team boast the best record of any top-six teams in their 'mini-league' and so they will fancy themselves, but their failure to continue the ruthless streak they showed against the top division's lesser lights back in September, October and November means they are one of the favourites to miss out on Champions League football. How they could do with the confidence and attacking swagger they showed back in autumn now their defence, especially when without the first-choice centre-back partnership of Joël Matip and Dejan Lovren, is leaking goals so easily at the other end.

Arsenal's annual collapse is a popular topic on social media, but unfortunately for Gunners fans their season is once again threatening to fall apart at the seams. They are of course in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they will face non-league Lincoln City at home in a favourable draw, but are staring into the abyss in the Champions League. They face Bayern Munich in their last 16 second-leg on Tuesday, but - having lost the first-leg 5-1 in Germany - face a near impossible task to reach the last eight for the first time since 2009-10. Domestically, their chances of challenging with league leaders Chelsea have vanished within just a few weeks, the gap between the two clubs having stretched from eight points to 13. Defeat here would allow Liverpool to leapfrog them in the league standings, piling even more pressure on an under-fire Arsène Wenger, and so it is vital they produce a big performance and come away with a positive result. If they don't, they could be in serious danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time EVER under the Frenchman. It seems like we say that every year, but with six strong teams all battling to finish in the top-four and Chelsea's place essentially sealed - narrowing those places down to three - Arsenal face as tough a battle as ever in order to sit at Europe's top table again next term.

It's a game of massive magnitude, this one. With Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all doing well - Liverpool have floundered in recent weeks, picking up just six points - and one win - from 26 points and seven games. Arsenal, meanwhile, have tripped up too - back-to-back defeats across the end of January and start of February seemingly consigning them to another top-four battle having harboured title hopes earlier this term.

Good evening everyone, welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's Premier League showdown between two top-four hopefuls at Anfield as Liverpool host Arsenal. Kick-off is coming your way at 5:30pm BST, but until then we'll have all of the build-up before tonight's two teams are announced an hour before we get underway.