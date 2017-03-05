Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Blues look for first win at Spurs in eight years

Ronald Koeman’s Everton team travel to White Hart Lane to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s in-form Tottenham Hotspur team.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games but struggle on their annual trip to face Spurs. However, an Everton win would give them 47 points - equalling their final points tally in both the previous two seasons.

Yet there is still room for improvement for Koeman’s side.

In Focus: Closing the gap

Koeman and his side want to close the gap between themselves and the five sides above them.

Everton sit five points behind Manchester United who sit in sixth place in the Premier League table which represents a good start to life as Everton boss from Koeman.

The Dutchman’s side harbour expectations of a return to European Football and provided a top six team lift the FA Cup in May, seventh place should be good enough. Of course, Koeman and his team would like to push on further but a solid debut season would mean a return to at least the Europa League.

The Toffees are unbeaten since being dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City and have picked up 14 points from a possible 18, with five of those points coming away from home.

A look at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur sit second in the Premier League table, ten points behind the leaders Chelsea.

The hosts have been formidable at home this season, not losing a game and winning 11 from a possible 13. Their most recent win over Stoke City showcased their ability to easily move through the gears, upping their tempo when it matters most.

It’ll be a tough test for Everton, but one they’ll have to overcome if they’re going to prove their ability to compete at the highest level in the Premier League.

Dele Alli is the danger man for Spurs. While Harry Kane could be the obvious choice, he is struggling with a knock and Alli is the type of midfielder Everton have struggled with in the past.

His runs from deep and the way he ghosts into the opposition penalty box means whoever plays at the back fro the Blues will have to pay close attention to him.

Probable teams and injury report

Mo Besic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain Everton’s only injury concerns. Both players have returned to first-team training but this game could come just too soon for the pair.

The home side could be without three key men in Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen. Danny Rose and Erik Lamela will also miss out for the hosts.

Kane and Vertonghen will face late fitness tests after they both picked up minor problems in their win over Stoke City last time out.

Everton: Robles, Baines (C), Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman, Gueye, McCarthy, Schneiderlin, Barkley, Mirallas and Lukaku.

Tottenham: Lloris (C), Dier, Wimmer, Vertonghen, Davies, Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli and Son.

Match Day stats:

1. The most recent 10 meetings have all ended either in a draw or a one-goal margin of victory.

2. Tottenham could win nine consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time.

3. Romelu Lukaku needs one more to become the club's record scorer in the Premier League.