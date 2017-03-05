Leicester City 3-1 Hull City: Player Ratings as Foxes land another strong blow on Tigers

Hull City were brushed aside by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium despite taking an early lead. Here are the Tigers' player ratings from a disappointing afternoon..

Goalkeeper and defence

Eldin Jakupovic - 5 - After being nominated for the Premier League’s player of the month award, he had a poor performance considering his recent form. He could have done better for the Foxes first and second but did stop Riyad Mahrez well with his feet.

Ahmed Elmohamady - 5 - Replaced Omar Elabdellaoui in the starting lineup, but couldn’t repay his manager’s faith. A lazy first half display saw the Tigers opened up a lot and when they did improve, it was too late as the Foxes took control.

Andrea Ranocchia - 6 - He was drawn out of position for the first goal and was run ragged by Jamie Vardy’s pace all throughout the game. He did stick to his task as the game wore on, making it more difficult for Marco Silva to reinstate his more established defenders.

Harry Maguire - 6 - Just before the Tigers’ goal, he made a vital block against Robert Huth, during a first half in which the defence around him crumbled. He came close to his first Premier League on two occasions, striking the outside of the post.

Andy Robertson - 6 - Mahrez left him in a spin as he turned three times before smashing home with his right foot from outside the box. He wasn’t the worst player on his team and showed some very promising signs with Kamil Grosicki ahead of him.

Midfield and attack

Lazar Markovic - 4 - His return to the starting lineup was just not good enough for him, especially if he is trying to impress his parent club Liverpool. He failed to get on the ball much at all so didn’t hurt Leicester in any way. He looked disinterested going back and this hurt his team.

Alfred N’Diaye - 5 - His power could not be utilised in any way due to the technical ability of Leicester and their old style of pressing denied him space. Wasn’t a surprise to see him replaced with a quarter of the game to go.

Tom Huddlestone - 6 - Unfortunate to score an own goal to seal the game for the Champions as he inadvertently headed past Jakupovic. He gave a tidy display in the centre of midfield but will disappointed in himself as he lacked his usual control.

Sam Clucas - 7 - His first Premier League goal set the Tigers on their way however they failed to build on this. He was very influential on the counter attack but will be annoyed at the result against the club who cut him from their ranks at an early age.

Kamil Grosicki: As mentioned earlier, he is beginning to form a good partnership with Robertson on the left. It was his final ball that let him down though, which has been a recurring theme throughout the season. He was influential in the opener.

Oumar Niasse: Forced Kasper Schmeichel into a very good save late on which would have levelled the game at the time and he linked up play well for the goal. Another reappearing theme is the struggle to get him much support throughout the majority of the game.

Substitutes

Abel Hernandez and Adama Diomande were both introduced in the last 15 to 20 minutes to try and help Niasse, but neither had any chance that worried the Foxes. (Both 5)