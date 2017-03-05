Zlatan Ibrahimovic states Tyrone Mings incident was accidental

Manchester United's star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has stated that the incident with AFC Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings during Saturday's 1-1 draw was accidental.

What happens on the field, stays there

What on paper looked to be a tame Saturday lunchtime kick-off, turned out to be one of the weekend's most controversial in terms of incidents. Marcos Rojo had given United the lead, before Joshua King's penalty brought them level.

But the ongoing battle between Ibrahimovic and Mings is what defined not only the half but the whole clash.

There had been some passing blows throughout the half, but came to its boiling point towards the end of the period. Mings seemed to stamp on the head of the Swede, which he replied to with what looked like a nasty elbow to the head of the young defender.

Neither received punishment at the time but both are expected to punished retrospectively, when asked about the incident the 35-year-old stated that the elbow was accidental and used to protect himself.

"I mean with the elbow situation," Ibrahimovic told MUTV. "I jump to protect myself."

"I jump very high and he jumps into me," the Swede insisted to the club's television channel. "I jump straight up and, unfortunately, he jumps into my elbow."

"The situation happens - I go for the ball and, unluckily, he jumped into my elbow," the striker admitted. "It was nothing on purpose and nothing to do about now. Hopefully, he's not injured."

"Listen, what happens on the field, stays on the field," Ibrahimovic added. "I'm never a player who comes here to say he did that or he did that on purpose, or didn't do it on purpose."

Taking the blame

It certainly was a frustrating afternoon for the Red Devils at Old Trafford, as they played out their seventh draw at the Theatre of Dreams and not for a lack of trying with United having a number of chances.

Ibrahimovic certainly had the best chance with a penalty kick, but Artur Boruc produced a great save and Ibrahimovic took the brunt of the blame for the side only managing a point.

"We are very disappointed," he conceded. "We should have won. I take the blame."

"I missed the penalty, I had a lot of chances and should have scored," the striker stressed after the draw. "I didn't and I take fully the responsibility."

"I will rise from this and come back even stronger and continue," the 35-year-old stated. "This is nothing unusual, it has happened before and it can happen again."

"We'll keep working, keep going and keep our heads up," he said. "I mean if you create so many chances, you should score."

"You expect to score, you want to score," Ibrahimovic concluded. "We missed a lot of opportunities today and I shoud have scored."