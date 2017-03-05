Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Everton: Kane stars as Spurs record ninth successive home Premier League win

Harry Kane once again was the star of the show for Tottenham Hotspur as they recorded a record ninth successive home Premier League win by defeating Everton 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The in-form striker stole the show once again for Spurs as he netted a brace in a game that had the two top goalscorers on show.

Romelu Lukaku though did manage to get one goal back before the end of the game for Ronald Koeman's side but Dele Alli scored a third goal in injury time for Spurs.

Enner Valencia did manage to get a second goal for the Toffees but it came too late as Spurs held out for the win to close within seven points of the leaders Chelsea.

Kane opened the scoring for the hosts after an even start to the game

The start of the game was very even as both sides weren't giving each other much time on the ball to get their passing games going.

The Toffees showed confidence early on aswell by pressing with confidence and not letting Spurs do what they do best and press teams themselves.

This then stopped any real chances early on being created until a moment of quality saw the home side take the lead out nothing 20 minutes in.

Kane picked the ball up in space outside the area and unleashed a fantastic right-footed strike into the top corner of the net with Joel Robles left helpless between the posts.

Spurs ramped up the pressure after the goal and were unlucky to only go in with a one goal lead at half-time

After the goal, Spurs started to dominate the game more and they almost had as second soon after the first when Kane done well to beat his man in the box but this time, Robles denied him with a good save.

Victor Wanyama was next to go close for Spurs when he hit a left footed shot from outside the area which had the kepper beaten but it came back off the post.

The important thing though for the visitors was that in that spell of dominance from Spurs, they only managed to get one goal and their was a couple of occasions that they have nearly got in on goal which will give them hope going into the second half.

The problem for the Toffees though was that Spurs came out fast at the start of the second with Robles having to make two good saves in a matter of minutes to deny Alli and Jan Vertonghen from scoring.

Kane made it two for Spurs after a terrible mistake in the visitor's defence

Spurs kept up the pressure in search of a second goal and it came before the hour mark when a bad mistake in the visitor's defence, presented Alli with the ball and the midfielder played the ball to Kane, who made no mistake by scoring his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

The game then went into a bit of lull for a while with Spurs quite comfortable in the game as the visitors just couldn't get going at all.

Lukaku got one goal back to become Everton's all-time Premier League goalscorer

That was until a mistake from Vertonghen in defence, presented the ball to Lukaku, who ran the ball into the box and put the ball into the back of the net past Hugo Lloris to become Everton's all-time Premier League goalscorer.

This prompted Spurs to wake up a bit and they almost got a third goal when Kane was through on goal one on one with Robles but this time the keeper made a save as the striker tried to dink the ball over him.

Both side's scored in stoppage time as Spurs recorded a ninth successive home win

Just as the tension started to build in the stadium, Spurs did get a third goal in injury time when Harry Winks crossed the ball into the box to the unmarked Alli, who stabbed the ball home to settle any nerves that anybody did have.

The Toffees though managed to get one back in the third minute of stoppage time when Ross Barkley's free-kick was put into the back of the net by Valencia, who came on as a second half substitute.

Unfortunately for the visitors though they didn't have any time to get an equaliser as Spurs held out for the win to record a ninth successive home win in the Premier League for the first time ever.