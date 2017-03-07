Frank Lampard thinks Paul Pogba could become a '£90m problem'

Frank Lampard believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could become a “£90 million problem” at Old Trafford.

The former England and Chelsea player said that Pogba hasn’t lived up to the world-record fee that United paid for him - £89.3m from Juventus in August.

Pogba has been a consistent starter under Jose Mourinho, but has scored just four times this season and Lampard thinks the France international should be doing more.

Manchester United aren’t the finished article yet

The Chelsea icon spoke of United’s intentions by spending the amount of money that they did on Pogba – and he doesn’t think they are the “finished article” just yet.

“He’s got fantastic attributes,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “He’s strong, he’s got great feet, he’s bigger than you and he’s quicker than you as a midfield player.

“But when you have a £90m price-tag on your shoulders, we analyse more and we want more. I’m still wondering, what’s his best position? What kind of player is he? What does he want to be?”

Lampard believes United should be seeing results from Pogba, but he “hasn’t quite delivered” and hasn’t been a “game-changer” so far in his first few months with the Reds.

Paul Pogba needs more time

However, the former England midfielder thinks United fans need to give Pogba more time to live up to his potential.

Lampard added: “The problem he has is all of our perceptions. Who would you pay £90m or £100m for? (Luis) Suarez, (Cristiano) Ronalso, (Lionel) Messi.

“They bring 40 or 50 goals a season. They win games on their own week in, week out. We don’t know that Paul Pogba can do that yet, but he’s being judged on it.”

Lampard wants to look forward to next season and see if Pogba will live up to the big price-tag then, saying he needs to be a “dominant midfield player” at some stage.