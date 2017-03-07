Chelsea defeat could have been a "different game", states Robert Snodgrass

West Ham United's attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass, stated that Monday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea could have been a "different game" if the Hammers took their opportunities.

Could have been so different

West Ham were confident heading to the London Stadium on Monday night having already defeated Chelsea this season, and were the better side for periods of the game applying pressure to the Premier League leaders.

However mistakes and poor defending led to goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa either side of half-time, Manuel Lanzini managed a consolation but to no avail.

The Scotsman praised the performance of his side despite the defeat, and also his frustration as he stated that the game could have been so much different.

“In the first half we started well," Snodgrass told whufc.com. "Passed the ball and created some decent chances."

"If we’d taken them it would have been a different game," the Scotsman admitted to the club's website. "But that’s why they are flying high at the top."

“I thought we played quite well at times in the game," the 29-year-old stressed. "But they punished us when they got the chance.”

“It’s frustrating because if we’d taken those chances we created in the first half," Snodgrass added. "It would have been a different game.”

Need to win on Saturday

Lanzini has been excellent since taking a prominent role after the departure of Dimitri Payet, and showed his talents again on Monday night with an excellent finish beyond Thibaut Courtois.

The Argentine shared his happiness at the goal, but stated that the side will need to work hard to make sure the return to winning ways when they visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

"Personally, of course I am happy to have scored a goal," Lanzini said. "Because I always want to score to help my team."

"But I am even happier if we win the game," the Argentine conceded. “We need to work hard in the week and do better in the next match."

"That is the only way we can respond to this result," the 24-year-old stressed after the game. "That’s the reality for us.”

"Of course we can win on Saturday," he affirmed. "Because we have a very good team and a very good group."

“We work hard in training," Lanzini concluded. "We can show that with a good performance at Bournemouth on Saturday.”