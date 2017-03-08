Man United team news vs FC Rostov: Mkhitaryan travels to Russia but unlikely to be risked

Jose Mourinho openly admitted in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning that he doesn't actually have a starting lineup in mind yet for tomorrow evening's match against Russian underdogs FC Rostov because of worries about the pitch.

Images emerged yesterday showing the amount of bare turf on the pitch that Manchester United are meant to be playing on in the Round of 16 First Leg clash, and Mourinho made his thoughts clear by saying that it's "hard to believe" his side are being made to play in such conditions.

Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw left at home

Two notable absentees when the club announced the squad were captain Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw despite both men starting the latest fixture at home to Bournemouth in that frustrating 1-1 draw.

And with neither play injured, the decision has sparked suggestions that both players are in line to start the big FA Cup game against Chelsea on Monday and are being saved due to being prone to injury on the awful pitch that awaits.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Daley Blind set to start

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's minutes will have to come from Europa League football for the time being after being hit with a three-match suspension by the FA earlier on this week for his elbow to the face of Tyrone Mings at the weekend, and Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the big man will indeed start for the Reds which highlights the Portuguese boss' intentions for the competition.

Dutch defender Daley Blind joined Mourinho in the press-conference and it was revealed that he will also be in the starting lineup at the Olimp-2 so with Luke Shaw being 3500 miles away in his Manchester home, it's very likely that Blind will take his place at left-back instead of Marcos Rojo or Matteo Darmian.