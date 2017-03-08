West Ham are looking to end the season "strongly", states Darren Randolph

West Ham United goalkeeper, Darren Randolph has stated that the Hammers will be looking to end their season "strongly" as they look to return to winning ways on Saturday with a trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Don't want to let it fade

It has been a a rollercoaster of a season for the Hammers, but after a horrific first half of the campaign Slaven Bilic's side have been on the rise over the past few weeks and months.

Before the visit of Chelsea the Hammers had only suffered one defeat in their last six matches, however they have suffered a dip in form of late.

They suffered two frustrating draws against West Brom and Watford respectively, and goals from Eden hazard and Diego Costa saw them defeated 2-1 by the league leaders on Saturday night.

Bilic will hopeful for three points at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and the Irish goalkeeper stated that the side are looking to finish the campaign as strong as possible.

"We started the game very well and stuck to the gameplan," Randolph told whufc.com referencing the Chelsea loss. "Then conceded the goal when we had the ball. It was always going to be hard from there."

“They didn’t have too many chances," the goalkeeper admitted to the club's website. "But when you play the top teams they are clinical when they get their chances."

“It will be another tough game for us," the Bray-born goalkeeper confirmed. "It’s not the easiest of places to go, but we want to end the season strongly."

Feeling fine

Monday's defeat saw the return of a much-needed face, with striker Andy Carroll returning to Bilic's starting XI and managing to last the whole 90 minutes.

The striker missed the two matches previous with a groin injury, but returned in some style and he stated that he is feeling fine and looking forward to the next clash.

“We’ve got a good team," Carroll said. "We’re working hard and it was just mistakes that led to them going in front."

“We were playing well and had a few chances," the striker stated after Monday's clash. "The ball was coming into the box but we couldn’t quite get a clear-cut chance."

“I feel good," the 28-year-old beamed. "I was obviously a bit tired at the end as I only trained three or four times in the weeks before."

Carroll concluded, "To get 90 minutes was great and the groin’s fine.”