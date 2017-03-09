Arsenal release statement on recent Arsène Wenger protests

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has released an official statement about the recent fan protests against Arsène Wenger.

The Arsenal manager is once again under-fire after the Gunners were dumped out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich, the highest aggregate defeat for an English club in European football history, which has sparked mass outrage from the Arsenal community.

Sir Chips said in a statement released on Arsenal’s official website this afternoon: “We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate.

“We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

"Arsène has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

Tension in North London

Before Arsenal’s defeat to Bayern on Tuesday night, footage was captured off a large number of Arsenal fans chanting “Arsene Wenger we want you to leave” whilst carrying the classic ‘#WengerOut’ banner.

Wenger’s current contract runs up at the end of this season, and many believe that this will truly be his last season with the Gunners. Former Arsenal players, including Ian Wright, feel Wenger’s time at Arsenal is up, and that new blood is to be injected into the management to push Arsenal to the next level.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the Arsenal job, with some outlets even claiming that the Italian manager has told friends he wishes to manage the Premier League club, however no official word has been announced yet.

A bleak season

Arsenal’s season has been a painful one to say the least. After a good start to the 2016/17 that saw the North London club dismantle the runaway leaders Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates, and saw the Gunners top their Champions League group for the first time in five years, it all started to collapse around Christmas time.

Back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea ruled Arsenal out of the title race for good, and with Alexis Sanchez showing signs of wanting to leave the club in the summer, it’s all starting to look bleak for Arsenal fans.