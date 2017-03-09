FC Rostov 1-1 Manchester United: Mkhitaryan's goal gives Mourinho's men slight advantage

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half goal was not enough for Manchester United in Russia against FC Rostov as they were held to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie.

It was a game that was void of chances but United got themselves into the lead before half-time when Mkhitaryan finished off a fantastic move to give the visitors an important away goal.

To the credit of the hosts though they never gave up and they got themselves an equaliser eight minutes into the second-half when Aleksander Bukharov latched onto a long ball to score a great goal.

United couldn't get themselves a second goal but they will go into the second leg at Old Trafford next week as favourites thanks to their away goal, though they must approach the game right to go through.

Mourinho went with three at back for the game with plenty of changes

The interesting team news for the game was that Jose Mourinho chose to play with three at the back for the first time as United manager with Chris Smalling partnering Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Mkhitaryan was also restored to the starting line-up after recovering from injury while Daley Blind and Sergio Romero came into the side for the game.

The game itself was pretty slow to get going and that was mostly down to the poor pitch that the players had to play on at the Olimp-2 Stadium.

United, though, looked the more professional of the two teams as they had lots of possession in the game - despite not creating many chances.

Mkhitaryan scored a crucial away goal for United before half-time

That was until a moment of quality saw Mourinho's side net a crucial away goal 10 minutes before half-time.

The ball was hit long to Marouane Fellaini, who controlled the ball well and passed the ball to Zlatan Ibrahimović, who in turn squared the ball to Mkhitaryan to put the ball into the net.

It was a big moment in the game and it was clear by the way Mourinho celebrated the goal.

After finding the breakthrough, United once again went about controlling the game and restricting the hosts to shots from long range as they found it very hard to break down the visitors, who went in at half-time with their heads down.

United missed chances at the beginning of the second-half to kill off the game

United went close early on in the second-half to doubling their lead when Ibrahimović latched on to the ball at the edge of the box, but he put his shot over the bar when he should have at least hit the target.

Ashley Young too went close soon after for United as his shot from the edge of the box went just wide of the goal.

Bukharov levelled things up for the hosts as they held on for a credible draw

United were punished for their missed chances when the hosts got themselves back on level terms.

A brilliant through pass from Timofei Kalachev fed Bukharov through on goal and the big striker calmly placed the ball into the net past Romero.

The visitors tried to respond but the hosts defended extremely well for the remainder of the game and managed to hold on for a draw which gives them some chance ahead of the game at Old Trafford next week.

In fact if any team was going to win the game it looked like being the hosts as they had some half-chances to get a second goal but failed to take any of them.