Jose Mourinho stated that it was "impossible to play better" in Rostov stalemate

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has stated that it was "impossible to play better" in Thursday's 1-1 draw with FC Rostov.

A positive result

Mourinho's side made the long trip to Russia to get some sort of result, and it got off to a great start when Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed the vital away goal in the 35th minute.

Alexander Bukharov brought things level at the beginning of the second period, but head back to Old Trafford with the advantage and Mourinho praised the performance of his side.

"It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions," Mourinho told manutd.com. "It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game."

"We played what the game demanded," the coach told the post-match press conference. "We played well."

"We made one defensive mistake," the coach conceded. "We have an open result for the second leg with a little advantage for us."

"There are no injuries," he added. "I think we had a positive result."

Always a positive

The away goal will prove vital in the return leg next Thursday, but the concept of the away goal has come under the microscope in the last week or so.

United will a face another tough test when they take on Chelsea in the last eight of the FA Cup on Monday, but Mourinho shared his opinions on the importance of the away goal rule and his hope of reaching the quarter-final of the Europa League.

"An away goal is always positive," he said. "It's better 1-1 than 0-0, obviously."

"But the game is open, the result is open," the Portuguese manager stressed. "This Rostov team has experience of playing big matches, big opponents, big stadiums."

"I don’t think it's a problem for them to go to Old Trafford and play us," the 54-year-old conceded. "They play Sunday against Terek Grozny, we play Monday against Chelsea."

"hey know they have more time," he conceded. "It's more difficult but we are one step from the quarter-finals."

"Old Trafford will push us," Mourinho concluded. "Hopefully we'll get to the quarter-finals.”