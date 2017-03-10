Keane looking for Burnley to record unlikely double over Liverpool

Burnley ​travel to Anfield on Saturday as they look to record their first Premier League win on the road this season.

The Clarets came agonisingly close against Swansea City when a quickfire double from Andre Gray put them on their way. However, goals from Martin Olsson and a last minute winner from Fernando Llorente sealed the win for the Swans, giving them another vital boost in their bid to avoid relegation.

A landmark for Keane

The game carries an added importance for Burnley defender Michael Keane, who is set to clock up a half century of appearances on Sunday afternoon. Reflecting on his time at the club, he explained, "​It seems like I've grown a lot, more in confidence than anything else, knowing you belong at this level and playing against this standard of players."

Keane continued, ​"Games like the weekend you have to relish and challenge yourself. These are the games you want to play in as a footballer and if you come through and do well you're proving yourself and to others that you're good enough for these challenges."

Burnley looking to do an unlikely double

Recording a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in August was a result no-one saw coming. Sean Dyche's side outfought and outclassed a very poot Liverpool side on the day, and as such will be looking to do a first double over the Reds since 1929/1930.

Keane reflected on the result, stating "It was massive for us. I think it gave us the confidence to kick on. Last time in the Premier League it took 10 games to get the first win and that was only the second game. Our two strikers scored the goals, we kept a clean sheet so it couldn't have gone better in many ways."

A first win on the road?

Having failed to record a win on the road all season, Burnley will be looking to replicate their performance from August and grab some points to propel them up the table and ensure they don't face any last minute panic over relegation.​"No away game in the league is easy, especially going to places like Anfield."

He concluded, "It's going to be difficult but we go there with belief that we can get a result, as we do every away game. It's just not happened for us yet. It's a great place to go and play so we'll be up for it and everyone is really determined to get over this away form."