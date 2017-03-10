Hull City vs Swansea City Preview: Tigers looking for a third victory over the Swans this season

Up until several weeks ago, Hull City against Swansea City would have been viewed as a crunch relegation battle when the two teams face off in the Premier League this Saturday.

However a change of fortunes brought to both clubs by new managers has seen one side begin to pull clear from the drop zone and the other in a a good position to mount a serious survival challenge.

Silva and Clement making their marks

Incidentally, Hull manager Marco Silva and Swansea boss Paul Clement were announced in their new roles just days before the sides met in the FA Cup at the start of January.

Goals from Abel Hernández and Josh Tymon saw Hull take the spoils in front of a sparse crowd that day, adding to their 2-0 victory in the league back in August.

Yet it is Swansea who have really kicked on and made a mark in 2017. With five wins from their last eight, they find themselves five points clear of the relegation zone with just eleven games to play.

Meanwhile, Hull have offered a resurgence but not quite to the same degree as the Welsh side. Unbeaten in their last four home matches, the KCOM Stadium is becoming somewhat of a fortress, though indifferent away form has kept the Tigers four points adrift of safety in the relegation zone.

Llorente, Sigurdsson and Grosicki will be dangerous

The form book favours Hull, with five wins in their last six home meetings with Swansea. The Tigers have also kept just as many clean sheets in those contests, though may struggle to record such a feat again with the second leakiest defence in the league.

Faced by Fernando Llorente - who has 11 goals to his name, three of which in his last two matches - a Hull defence missing Michael Dawson and Curtis Davies could be put to the sword.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson involved in 18 goals in the Premier League this season and creating more chances from set-pieces than any other top flight player, the Icelandic international will be a man to watch on Humberside.

Yet the one team with a worse defensive record than Hull is Swansea. Poland international Kamil Grosicki offers their main threat with more shots, greater creativity and more crosses than any of his teammates since he signed at the end of January.

With 55 goals shipped between both sides combined in the last 30 minutes of matches, expect the net to bulging a number of times on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides dealing with injury concerns

If Hull are to take a crucial three points they will have to do so with a number of absentees.

The aforementioned Dawson and Davies are joined in the treatment room by Markus Henriksen, Dieumerci Mbokani, Moses Odubajo, Will Keane and Ryan Mason.

Playmaker Evandro faces a late fitness test before manager Silva makes a decision on the Brazilian.

Nathan Dyer is out for the season for Swansea, whilst Jefferson Montero, Ki Sung-yueng and Kyle Naughton are all doubts.