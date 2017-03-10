Hull boss Marco Silva emphasises importance of Saturday's clash with Swansea

Saturday's encounter between Hull City and Swansea is one that many would look at and call a three-pointer and Marco Silva has emphasised the importance of the clash.

The Tigers have been going well under Silva, especially on home soil, while Swansea themselves look a rejuvenated team under Paul Clement at both ends of the pitch.

With Hull currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, three points is a must at the weekend if they want to ease fears of relegation come the end of the season.

"A good opportunity for three points"

Silva believes the weekend fixture poses a good opportunity for Hull to grab a vital three points in their quest to retain Premier League football for next season.

He explained: "This is a good opportunity to win a game and pick up another three points. This is the most important. We still have six games at home, and three over the next four weeks."

Silva added that his side are confident in front of their own supporters, saying: "We feel good when we play at home. It's important at home, the atmosphere is always good. We need to play well and send good signals to the fans as well."​

The Portuguese boss reflected on the importance of the fixture with both sides currently in amongst the relegation scrap. Thus, a win on Saturday would provide a huge lift for both sides and increase belief that they can avoid the drop. ​

"The last two games against them were two wins for us, but the next game is the most important," he continued. "At this moment they are a little bit more comfortable in the table but we need to win."

On their opponents, Silva explained: "Swansea have improved some things and changed a few players. It's clear and they are getting the good results as well, they are a little more comfortable in the table. They are strong in set pieces and have a good goalkeeper."

But the Hull boss is more concerned with how his side play, insisting they need to"play our own game" and stating: "We'll see if there will be a lot of goals. Leicester was the first time we have conceded three goals under me, but we also need to improve our finishing. Leicester were more effective than our squad going forward."

​Markovic looking to maintain home form

​Lazar Marković, currently on loan from Liverpool, knows the importance of maintaining a strong home record at the KC if Hull are to remain in England's top division.

Hull are unbeaten in five games in all competitions under Silva at home, including wins over Bournemouth and Liverpool, and Marković has highlighted the need for consistentency as they prepare for Saturday's game.

He said: ​"All the points are very important. The three points against Swansea are a very important achievement but the game is also important for them. They will want to win the game also, but we must show what we are capable of in order to win ourselves."

"Playing in front of our home supporters is very important," the on-loan winger added. "We feel better. We have similar feelings away from home but it's easier to play at home. We know the importance of keeping our run going at the weekend."