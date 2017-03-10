Rostov goal was a "present" for Manchester United's Armenian fans, insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has insisted his goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw with FC Rostov was a "present" for United's Armenian contingent.

Happy to get back on the scoresheet

The winger has been missed by José Mourinho in the past few weeks, having picked up a hamstring in the 1-0 away win over Saint Etienne in the last round.

His impact was felt as he grabbed the crucial away goal in Russia 35 minutes in. The victory was snatched away with Alexander Bukharov's equaliser, but United head back to Old Trafford with the advantage.

This was Mkhitaryan's third consecutive away goal in the Europa League and the 28-year-old praised his crucial away goal and a tribute to United's travelling Armenian fans that helped make up the away end of 238 in Rostov.

"I am happy to be back," Mkhitaryan told MUTV. "And I’m happy to score today."

The winger stated the club's channel: "I am thankful [to the Armenian fans]. That they came to support me. Maybe I did a good present for them scoring a goal."

"So they enjoyed watching our game," Mkhitaryan added. "I think it’s good that we scored an away goal. We have good chances for the second game."

Pitch was awful for everyone

It was a crucial away goal in what was a long trip for Mourinho's side. The away goal will be vital in what looks to be another hectic week for United, with three games upcoming in the next week or so.

It was a surprise considering the state of Rostov's pitch which Mourinho shared his concerns over ahead of kick-off.

And Mkhitaryan stated that he was pleased with the side's performances consider the condition of the pitch.

"They scored a goal and everything changed," he continued. "We played as well as we could on this pitch."

"I don’t even want to speak about it," Mkhitaryan said. "Because, for both sides, the pitch was an awful thing."