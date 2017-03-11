Liverpool need to prove we are back on track with win over Burnley, says Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané insists it is up to Liverpool to "prove" they are on back in form for the final 11 games of the Premier League campaign by defeating Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.

The Senegalese winger was once again one of the catalysts as the Reds brushed aside a limp Arsenal side on home soil last weekend, restoring them to the top-four and reaffirming belief of Champions League qualification.

The three points, and more so the manner of the performance against the Gunners, was a vital shot in the arm for Jürgen Klopp's side following a difficult few months.

Yet Liverpool's win against Tottenham Hotspur in February had promised similarly that they would turn a page in order to end the season on a stronger standing, before defeat at a struggling Leicester City once again threatened to derail the club's top-four charge.

Forward says Reds are 'looking forward' to 'very important' contest

Mané, however, says that Liverpool must avoid a repeat as he told the club's official website that the visit of Burnley represents "another important game" in which they "have to prove we are back on track and back in the winning way."

The former Southampton wide-man also believes beating the Clarets should show that they "have a great team and great players" but warned: "We have to give everything. It's one of the [most] important games of the season. If we want to be in the top-four, we have to win - starting Sunday - and make our special fans proud."

Mané, Liverpool's top goalscorer with 12, has been one of Klopp's stand-out performers across the campaign - combining well with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in an electric front-three.

And the 24-year-old hopes Liverpool can reignite the kind of scintillating attacking spark that had become their trademark in the first-half of the season.

He explained that they are "a team who takes risks" and said that "if you want to win, you have to do that."

"We're looking forward to the game and we're ready," said Mané, hailing Burnley as "a good team" but suggesting that Liverpool are "going to try to take it [to them] like we did against Tottenham Hotspur at home and Arsenal at home."

He insisted that Liverpool "will do everything" in order to win the game because of how "very important" it is for their season.

Our confidence is back, insists Mané

Mané missed out on the previous clash between Liverpool and Burnley back at Turf Moor in August, the Clarets winning 2-0 despite enjoying 80 per-cent possession and having 26 attempts to the mere three of Sean Dyche's men.

But Liverpool will hope to get one over on Burnley this time around, particularly given that the Lancashire side who haven't won a game in all competitions since January 31 and are yet to win away in the Premier League, losing 11 of 13 matches on the road.

Mané added that Liverpool cannot afford to be complacent by acknowledging those startling statistics, saying that they are "just looking at ourselves, not what they did or what we did in the past."

The winger insisted that is "not important anymore" and that "what is important is to have big motivation", stating that Liverpool's "confidence is back" and they are "just looking forward to giving our best."