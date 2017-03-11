WSL 2 - Week 4 Preview: London Bees look to maintain their place at the top

After an exciting start to the FA WSL 2 Spring Series, the competition continues this weekend with the fourth set of fixtures.

Watford Ladies vs Durham Women

Durham will look to maintain their unbeaten record away to Watford at Kings Langley FC in the first fixture of the weekend.

The Wildcats seek a third consecutive victory after beating both Millwall Lionesses and Sheffield, with 1-0 wins in both fixtures.

Watford, however, are finding things considerably more difficult in comparison to the second place team. The Golden Girls are currently last in the pecking order following tough defeats in their opening matches. Kevin Boanas' side trailed by three goals against Aston Villa in their Spring Series opener before Anneka Nutall and Charlotte Kerr started a spirited comeback which unfortunately didn't come to fruition.

But, they won't be disheartened with not picking up any points so far this term as their performances point to positive results in the near future, if they sort out their defensive frailties.

In last season's encounters between the two sides, the Wildcats triumphed on both occasions with a 3-0 win at Berkhamsted FC before sailing to a 6-1 victory to cap the double.

Doncaster Rovers Belles vs London Bees

Doncaster Rovers Belles will welcome London Bees to the Keepmoat this Sunday, hoping to upset their oppositions fine run of form.

The Belles will kick off their Spring Series campaign against Dave Edmonson's side, who in stark contrast are flying high at the top of the table with two wins in three games.

A draw in their opening game against newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion launched their Spring Series campaign on a positive note. And, the Bees followed this up with back-to-back victories, coming from 2-0 down to beat Watford 3-2, and captain Ashleigh Goddard slotted home her third goal of the season to inspire the Bees to a 3-1 win against Oxford in their last fixture.

Due to the Belles recent exploits in WSL 1, the two sides have not met since October 2015 when the Belles triumphed to victory courtesy of a brace from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

Millwall Lionesses vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Brighton head to St Paul's Sports Ground this Sunday to face a Millwall side who have faced two defeats in their Spring Series season so far.

Newcomers, the Seagulls, will be looking for their first three points of the series following back-to-back 1-1 draws with both London Bees and Oxford United.

Both teams will be eyeing victory this weekend and will carry confidence for different reasons. George Parris' team are yet to face defeat whereas the Lionesses will be buoyed by Ellie Mason's late equaliser against Aston Villa last time out. With nine minutes left on the clock, the central midfielder struck home to earn Millwall their first point of the Spring Series.

Sheffield FC Ladies vs Everton Ladies

Sheffield will host Everton this weekend with the former looking to bag another three points after a 2-1 victory over Oxford in mid-February.

Sheffield will be looking for redemption on Sunday after a Spring Series defeat to Durham last time out, in which boss Zoe Johnson was unhappy with her team's display.

Johnson's side intially started the Spring Series well beating Millwall 2-1 with goals from Hannah Cain and Sophie Jones, but her side will have to get back to their best to defeat Andy Spence's side who narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight last season.

Oxford United vs Aston Villa Ladies

Oxford United will be hoping to record their first win of this year's WSL 2 Spring Series when they welcome Aston Villa Ladies to Abdingon United FC on Sunday.

The U's manager Andy Cook will take charge of Oxford for his first home game this weekend and the team will be seeking their first three points of the campaign - after collecting a draw and two losses in their opening three matches.

Aston Villa have fared slightly better in their opening two games and currently occupy third place, following a 3-2 victory over Watford and a 1-1 draw against Millwall. A win this weekend could see Villa top the pile, if results work in their favour. With the addition of having a game in hand over London Bees, Aston Villa are sitting in a comfortable position.