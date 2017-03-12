Manchester United facing a drastic striker crisis against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge tomorrow night for the highly-anticipated FA Cup quarter-final tie against Antonio Conte's Chelsea and have already been written off by many due to a range of different circumstances.

United only returning from a 7000 mile-round trip to Rostov-on-Don in Russia for the Europa League round of 16 first leg against FC Rostov on Friday is just one of the disadvantages José Mourinho's men have had to deal with in the build up to the match.

And as if the odds weren't stacked against the Reds enough already, it's been now confirmed that there isn't actually a recognised striker in the squad travelling down to London with Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all absent.

Ibrahimović suspended while Rashford taken ill

It was already known that Zlatan Ibrahimović would be missing prior to the build up after his elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings last weekend earned a three-match domestic suspension which starts tomorrow. Marcus Rashford was nowhere to be seen as the players waited on the platform at Stockport train station earlier on today after being taken ill this morning in a frustrating setback, considering he was set to lead the line while United's Swedish striker is out of the picture.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial both injured

Anthony Martial started on the bench against FC Rostov while Wayne Rooney stayed in Manchester so it seemed like both players were in Mourinho's plans for the FA Cup fixture, however, both men won't feature. The Frenchman's injury has not been revealed yet but he didn't seem to sustain anything bad on the awful pitch in Russia so a knock in training is the most likely cause, Rooney's injury has been made clear, though, and it sounds like a frustrating one.

Phil Jones has a reputation for putting everything or nothing into his challenges and it's come out that Rooney came out worse in a 50/50 tackle with the English defender, more reason for fans to be angry with the 25-year-old after his lacklustre performances in recent games. The severity of the injuries are not known but one thing is for sure, Manchester United have a huge problem up front ahead of the visit to a somewhat bogey ground in previous campaigns.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a possible option to fill the striker void after having a positive impact alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Rostov in a 5-3-2 formation on his return to the team, while Ashley Young and even Marouane Fellaini have both played there in the past under Louis van Gaal.