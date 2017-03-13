Could Manchester City land Bayern Munich star Kimmich this summer?

Pep Guardiola could be set to move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer after the 22-year-old admitted he is unhappy at the German giants.

Guardiola signed Kimmich from Red Bull Leipzig for a fee of €7 million in January 2015, but the German international has started just once since December for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and played just 42 minutes of Bayern’s last five games.

Kimmich unhappy after Arsenal snub

After being snubbed for Rafinha in the right-back position following Philip Lahm’s suspension in the Champions League second-leg demolition of Arsenal last week, the versatile midfielder said: “It does not matter whether I understand it or not.

“The fact is I’m not satisfied with it and I want to change it.”

Kimmich can play as a holding midfielder or as a right-back and has even featured at centre-back despite standing at just considerably less than six foot tall.

He added: “The coach knows I can play as a number six and at right-back, also in the centre of defence. From that he has many options to use me.

“I know my weaknesses and work on them – especially when I’m not playing, I try to do more. In the Bundesliga we have a good lead now and maybe (the team) will be rotated.”

Guardiola could opt for younger, cheaper replacement

Guardiola could be set to snap up the youngster, tipped for great things by club captain Lahm, after playing Kimmich 36 times in all competitions during the 2015/16 season and the former RB Leipzig youngster has gone on to become Germany’s first-choice right-back since the retirement of Lahm, winning 11 caps since his debut against Northern Ireland at the 2016 European Championships in June.

When questioned about his selection for the Arsenal game, Ancelotti replied: "Rafinha is older than Kimmich."

Guardiola could be set to target Kimmich to replace Yaya Toure, with the Spaniard suggesting Toure could be set to be released when his £220,000 per week contract finishes at the end of this season.

However, Munich will need to replace the retiring Xabi Alonso and Kimmich may well step into his footsteps, despite the German champions being linked with struggling Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this week.