Chelsea overcome ten-man Manchester United by 1-0 scoreline to earn FA Cup semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur

22:00 So, a deserved win for Chelsea against Manchester United, who will now face Tottenham Hotspur in the last four. Thank you for following tonight's action with Vavel UK, we hope you have enjoyed our coverage of this fascinating FA Cup tie. Stay tuned for plenty of post-match coverage, including the match report, player ratings and post-match comments from players and managers on both sides. I've been Matthew Brown - enjoy the rest of your evening.

21:55 Attention for both teams now turns to Premier League duties at the weekend. Tonight's winners travel to Stoke City on Saturday, while United have a Europa League round of 16 second-leg against FC Rostov to look forward to on Thursday, before they make the trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

21:52 Jose Mourinho has refused to speak about Ander Herrera's red card, but instead proclaimed just how "proud" he is of his players and the Manchester United supporters.

21:51 Chelsea's reward for tonight's win is a semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur next month. See below for the full draw.

21:50 FA Cup semi-final draw:



Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Manchester City



Ties to be played 22/23 April.

21:49 After Ander Herrera was sent off, Mourinho took off his side's most creative player in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, replacing him with the more destructive and combative Marouane Fellaini. The United boss would have been pleased with his team's first-half performance but after they conceded early in the second-half, the visitors could have no complaints. It took 30 minutes for the Portuguese manager to make an attacking change as Jesse Lingard came on after 81 minutes, while Juan Mata was questionably left on the bench.

21:47 It was always going to be a difficult task for United to win this one considering they played over an hour of the game with ten men and their limited options in attack. But manager Jose Mourinho may come to regret some of his decisions in the game. His team defended until the very last to keep it at 1-0 and it has to be asked; had the Red Devils shown a little more ambition going forward, might they have been able to pull it back and send the tie to extra-time?

21:42 Chelsea are deservedly through to the FA Cup semi-finals after a narrow, but relatively comfortable win over ten-man Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues had more possession, more chances and more about them throughout this tie, but it was a moment of quality from the much-lauded N'Golo Kante that proved the difference. The Frenchman struck into the bottom corner from 25 yards out after 51 minutes, and the hosts were rarely troubled by United thereafter. The Blues were boosted in their pursuit of victory by Ander Herrera's 35th minute dismissal for a second bookable offence in the first-half.

FT: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United.

90+5 United go long to Fellaini who does well to win a couple of headers, but Rashford cant find any space to operate in.

90+4' Costa is replaced by Michy Batshuayi for the final seconds of the contest.

90+3' Only a few minutes remain, and the Chelsea faithful are singing about a trip to Wembley. They're not far from securing their place in the semi-final of this tournament at the national stadium.

90+1' Five minutes added on.



Rashford crosses from the byline but it's cleared and Chelsea break, as Fabregas is twice denied inside the box by a De Gea save and Rojo block.

90' Chelsea are running down the clock, with little pressure coming their way from United. Given the current run of play, it'd be a surprise to see them find an equaliser.

89' Kurt Zouma is on for Chelsea, replacing Victor Moses.

87' Yellow card for Diego Costa, it's a thoughtless, late tackle on Jones.

86' Less than five minutes to go, Chelsea lead and yet they continue to control possession. United dont have much time to find an equaliser and while it's difficult to ask what they might have done differently in this game, they're causing very little threat at this late stage.

85' Rashford is giving his all to win it back for United as Chelsea pass it around at the back, but there's no danger for the home defence. The young striker is isolated and has little assistance in his endeavours.

82' Lingard's introduction has given United some life. He wins a challenge on the edge of Chelsea's box, allowing Pogba to shoot - the visitors' first effort for some time - but he drags it wide of Courtois' bottom right corner left-footed.

81' Substitutions for both sides: Willian is replaced by Fabregas, while Lingard is on for Young in the away dugout.

80' Ten minutes to go, and Jesse Lingard is preparing to come on for United. Cesc Fabregas is also kitted out to play the final moments for Chelsea.

79' There is a yellow card, however, for Ashley Young. It's a cynical challenge from him to bring down Moses in his own half.

78' Strong, aggressive challenge by Valencia on Kante, and he's perhaps fortunate to escape without a booking.

77' Ashley Young's header back is too strong for De Gea, but United manage to clear Chelsea's corner.

76' A reminder that Chelsea lead 1-0 against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, with less than 15 minutes remaining.

75' Willian puts a fierce cross low into the box from right, with Costa narrowly missing the delivery from just metres out. That would have been two had he made a connection.

73' Willian's strike is turned behind for a corner by De Gea from a tight angle on the right side of the box.

72' Chelsea are pressing for a second and Conte is barking instructions from the dugout, as his side have a corner cleared amid their spell of continued pressure.

70' Well, United came from behind to win in the last round of the FA Cup, beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park last month, but Chelsea certainly look more likely to double their lead before United can find an equaliser in this game.

67' Words for Rojo from the referee after an altercation with Costa in the box, after the Chelsea striker had already been ruled offside. Play continues without any names added to the referee's book.

64' Kante is certainly proving to be a difficult opponent for United. The France international has scored both of his two Chelsea goals against the Red Devils, and was unbeaten in two meetings against Louis van Gaal's United last season with Leicester City - drawing 1-1 at both the King Power Stadium and Old Trafford.

62' Sensational play by Kante on the edge, teeing up Willian who curls marginally over the bar.

59' Fantastic stuff by Rashford - that's a glimpse of what the visitors are capable of. He races forward from the halfway line and twists Gary Cahill inside and out before his low, left-footed strike is turned over for a corner.



The hosts clear and break, with Moses' attempted pullback out for a corner of their own, and Costa sends an absolute bullet of a header wide of the near post. What a let off for the Red Devils.

56' Chelsea are continuing to dominate possession around United's area, but are struggling to find a way through. But the onus, of course, is on the visitors to score now. Might we see one of Jesse Lingard or Juan Mata emerge from the bench soon?

53' It didn't take long of this second-half for Chelsea to find the lead, so how does Jose Mourinho respond? His team are a goal and a man down, but with over 35 minutes still to play, he wont want to make this game too open just he, will he?

51' Kante picks it up from around 25 yards out and finds the bottom left corner, evading a number of Red bodies to catch De Gea out.

51' GOAL - N'GOLO KANTE PUTS CHELSEA AHEAD. 1-0

49' Cesar Azpilicueta lines up a cross towards Costa from deep, but it's well cleared by Smalling.



The Spanish defender tries his luck from distance soon after but comfortably clears the crossbar.

47' Not the best start to the half for Young. A terrible free-kick from him wastes a good set-piece opportunity for his team, and his pass back to De Gea is only just strong enough to evade Chelsea's onrushing attackers.



Meanwhile, Fabregas is warming up for the home side.

46' Manchester United's Marcus Rashford get's us back underway for the second-half, no changes for either side at the break.

20:43 Here's the moment United were reduced to ten men. Second-half isn't too far away...

20:36 It will be interesting to see how Antonio Conte sends out his team in the second-half. With United down to ten, might the Italian be tempted to make an attacking change - perhaps introducing Cesc Fabregas or Pedro to the action? The onus is certainly on them to score first, given their man advantage.

20:33 Well then, that was an eventful first 45 minutes.



Two bookings for United's Ander Herrera means the visitors are down to ten men, and it will be a challenge for them to continue defending, and perhaps find a winner, in the second-half.



It's been an intriguing battle; Chelsea have had more of the ball and the better opportunities, with Hazard running the show. But the visitors have pressed well and look ready to capitalise on any mistakes Conte's team may make at the back.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United.

44' United look like they will hold on to keep the score at 0-0 going into the break, but Herrera's red card will cause them serious difficulties both in the remainder of this tie and their next set of fixtures.



The Spaniard has already been sent off once this season, in a goalless draw with Burnley in October. That means he'll serve a three-match suspension, missing games against Middlesbrough, West Brom and Everton.

41' The referee is having words with the two managers on the touchline, who have had a disagreement over Valencia's challenge on Marcos Alonso just in front of them on Chelsea's left flank.

40' Chelsea work the play patiently and it's a decent effort by Moses, who fires just over from the edge of the box.

35' ANDER HERRERA IS SENT OFF! It's another foul on Hazard immediately after Jones brought the Belgian down, and Oliver considers it worthy of a second booking.



Mourinho makes an immediate change in reaction to his team being down to ten men, with Marouane Fellaini replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan . Is the bus about to be parked?

34' Much has been made of the pricetags attached to these two Frenchman, but neither has had any great influence on proceedings so far.



Jones has just been warned for a second foul on Hazard, seemingly for the final time.

32' Well, just over half an hour played and this is proving to be a fascinating encounter. United haven't quite 'parked the bus' as some might have expected, but Chelsea have probably had the better chances with Hazard at the heart of everything for Conte's team. But the visitors look capable of causing a problem, too, especially with the intensity of their pressing.

30' Hazard looks like the best player on the pitch at the minute. He picks up on Jones' loose tackle on the left and fires over the angle of crossbar and post from just inside the box.

26' That could have been an interesting couple of minutes. Paul Pogba brings Hazard down - fairly says the referee - at one end, before narrowly missing Rashford's right-wing cross seconds later.

24' Ashley Young will be ruing his misfortune after Valencia's cross came to him unmarked in the box, but it bounces too high and he is unable to control in order to muster an effort at goal.

22' Jones epitomising the visitors' game plan, relentlessly pursuing Hazard close to his own 18-yard-box and bringing him down. The press has been a key feature of United's style so far, but Chelsea have had the beter chances as Matic fires another over from distance.

20' Hazard intercepts a loose ball by Antonio Valencia and after racing forward, goes down holding his face. United midfielder Ander Herrera receives a yellow card for bringing the Belgian down.

18' United get away with another one here as Costa puts an almost free header - under minimal pressure from Rojo - well over from a corner.

17' Chelsea are turning up the heat as De Gea is forced into further saves from Gary Cahill and Marcos Alonso from close-range soon after that Hazard chance, but the Spanish stopper keeps things level for the visitors.

16' Remarkable run from just outside his own half by Eden Hazard. He lures Chris Smalling in with a cruyff turn and races into the area, with David de Gea tipping his shot wide of the far left corner.

14' Matteo Darmian is penalised for a strong challenge on Victor Moses, but there's no booking for the Italian as Chelsea make a hash of the free-kick from 40 yards out.

11' First significant effort at goal and it's United shooting just wide through Mkhitaryan. Pogba played it nicely for Rashford, who just about held it up on the edge of the box before the Armenian shot just wide of the near post left-footed, just right of centre.

9' No real opportunities for either side yet, but the visitors are pressing high and clearly trying to match Chelsea's highly successful 3-4-3 system all over the field.

3' A few minutes gone and it does indeed seem that Phil Jones is playing just ahead of the United defence, rather than in it.



Marcos Rojo is a part of the United backline and has made his mark early on, heading well over from a corner and fouling Chelsea's Costa at the opposite end of the field.

1' We're underway at Stamford Bridge with Diego Costa kicking off for the hosts. Michael Oliver is the referee this evening.

19:42 The teams are out at Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned for all the action from tonight's game, which is sure to be a fantastic spectacle!

19:40 With just five minutes to go, here's a reminder of the two sides...



Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard.



United: De Gea; Smalling, Jones, Rojo; Valencia, Pogba, Herrera, Darmian; Young, Rashford, Mkhitaryan.

19:36 It looked as though United were set to line-up in a 5-4-1 formation this evening, but the BBC are suggesting that Phil Jones will be deployed in central midfield in a 4-2-3-1 system. It's a position he's occupied earlier in his career, but how great a risk could this be from Mourinho should the centre-back be pushed into midfield once again?

19:34 A reminder of the other scores from the weekend's FA Cup action:



Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City

Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Milwall



Whoever goes through this evening, it's sure to be a tremendous semi-final draw, which takes place after tonight's match.

19:30 Stamford Bridge looks in great condition ahead of tonight's game. Just 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

19:26 Of course, the last meeting between these sides saw Chelsea thrash United 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October. And it is perhaps symbolic of both sides season's that the hosts have made just one change from the side that started that game this evening, while just six of the United players who were on the end of that unwanted defeat are starting again this evening.

19:20 The hosts will be hoping Eden Hazard can an impact for them tonight, he's scored three times for Chelsea against United at Stamford Bridge in the past.

19:17 All the talk for United will be about Rashford and whether he can make a difference this evening, but the travelling supporters will surely be just as delighted to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan retain his place in the team. He scored United's goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Rostov and has been in great form for the Red Devils.

19:11 So, was it a stunt, or has Rashford genuinely come back from illness just in time to face the Blues? Either way, Jose Mourinho will be desparate to see his young striker make a difference this evening.

19:07 By contrast, it's four changes for United from their 1-1 draw against FC Rostov on Thursday. Rashford is in for the suspended Ibrahimovic, while David de Gea, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian come in for Sergio Romero, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind respectively.

19:04 Chelsea have made two changes from their 2-1 win against West Ham seven days ago, with Nemanja Matic replacing Cesc Fabregas, while Pedro is displaced by Willian in the front three.

19:02 So then, United do have a striker after all as Marcus Rashford starts for the visitors. Chelsea, meanwhile, have gone with a pretty much full strength side, with their staple back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

18:56 Chelsea Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi.

18:50 Chelsea Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Costa, Hazard.

18:45 Manchester United Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata.

18:45 Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

18:42 Rumor has it United are playing with wing-backs and Rashford as the lone striker. Team news coming your way in just a few minutes' time...

18:18 In the Chelsea camp, meanwhile, star attacker Eden Hazard has been talking up his side's opponents for tonight's match. Of United, he told The Telegraph that "one month ago I told people that I thought United will be the best team in the second half of the season." He also claimed the Blues were desparate to win the trophy which United are current holders of, saying: “I never won it so I want to win it. It’s the oldest cup so I know for the fans it’s really important, for the players also because in the last 10 years Chelsea have won it four times. So now it’s in the minds of the fans that something can happen. So we have to win this cup.”

18:15 Just 30 minutes until team news is in. United centre-back Chris Smalling has said before this game that: "Not only do we have to progress in this competition to play for, we also have our pride as well." Read more on that here.

17:52 After their excellent campaign so far, it will be interesting to see Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's selection strategy this evening. He's pretty much been able to stick with the same team for the Premier League matches this term, but during his side's FA Cup run, he's offered game time to the likes of Asmir Begovic, John Terry, Kurt Zouma and Nathaniel Chalobah. Will the Italian do the same this evening, or will it be the kind of full strength Blues outfit that has eased past so many teams this season?

17:29 Crisis or no crisis? According to some reports, United's shortage in the striking department could be eased by the return of Marcus Rashford. The forward had apparently been taken ill ahead of facing Antonio Conte's side, but it now appears that the 19-year-old has travelled to be a part of the squad, albeit separately from his teammates.

17:24 On This Day: The Blues and Red Devils have twice faced each other on this exact date, 13 March, in their history. United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in 1909, just six years after the London club's foundation. A Sir Matt Busby-managed United then thrashed the Blues 4-0 at Old Trafford in 1965.

17:17 Kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester United is just a couple of hours away. Team news for what is arguably the headline clash of the FA Cup quarter-final stage will be coming your way in less than 90 minutes' time at 18:45GMT.

Stay with VAVEL UK for confirmed team news at 18:45GMT in this FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea vs Manchester United live score today.

The last time Chelsea and Manchester United met in the FA Cup was four years ago – also at the quarter-final stage. Chelsea came back from two goals down to draw the first leg 2-2 at Old Trafford, before a Demba Ba strike proved enough to separate the teams in the subsequent replay at the Bridge. Remember, though, there’ll be no chance of United taking the tie back to Manchester with a draw in this game – scroll down to the third paragraph up for more on that one.

Such has been their tremendous form this season, the Blues go into the game as favourites to progress. They’ve only lost once at Stamford Bridge all season – falling 2-1 to Liverpool back in September – and have won all of their other 16 games there this term. They’re also on a ten game unbeaten run, with their last defeat coming at Tottenham in January, but United can actually match that figure. A 2-1 defeat away at Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at the end of January was the last time Mourinho’s side were beaten, and they went 17 games without losing before then, too.

In terms of team selection, it will be particularly interesting to see how each manager sets up his side. Chelsea and Manchester United have rotated slightly in the FA Cup this term, although neither had previously faced a fellow Premier League side in their runs to the last eight until now. The visitors travel without a recognised striker in their squad, with Zlatan Ibrahimovi? suspended, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney injured and Marcus Rashford ill – while the hosts have a fully fit squad to choose from.

There’s plenty of back stories to increase the excitement ahead of this clash. The teams’ last meeting saw the Blues thrash Mourinho’s men 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October, with Pedro’s 30-second opener setting the hosts on their way to a comfortable win. Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kanté added gloss to the scoreline, but United’s Portuguese boss was left unimpressed by his managerial counterpart’s apparently excessive touchline celebrations. That victory was the latest of a long unbeaten run for Chelsea against the Red Devils. Since United last beat them, the Blues have resigned Mourinho as manager, won the Premier League, sacked him and employed Guus Hiddink and Conte in the hot seat since. That’s the sound of 11 games without victory for United against their quarter-final opponents, with their last win a 3-2 success at the Bridge in October 2012 while Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. It’s an unwanted record they’ll surely want to end as soon as possible.

First of all, allow us to remind you that tomorrow’s game could see history being made in the competition. Indeed, with this perhaps the most well-matched tie of the quarter-final stage after comfortable wins in normal time for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City over the weekend, should the Blues and the Red Devils prove inseparable after 90 minutes, then the tie will have to be settled on the night for the first time. Replays have been abolished at this stage of the tournament from this season, meaning we will be going to extra-time if the scores remain level at the end of the 90 minutes. And if that does prove to be the case, the two sides will be allowed to make a fourth substitution during the additional 30 minutes.

Antonio Conte's and Jose Mourinho’s teams will face off at 7.45pm on Monday, but before then, stay tuned for all the build-up to this huge last eight tie – with either the favourites or the cup holders set to exit the tournament on Monday evening.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final tie between Chelsea vs Manchester United live score at Stamford Bridge.