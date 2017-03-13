Spurs handed Chelsea clash in FA Cup semi-finals as they look to banish Wembley woes

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will contest an all-London FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month, after the draw for the final four was made on Monday evening.

Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester United, sealed by N'Golo Kante's second-half winner, ensured than a capital-clash was always likely as three teams from London were in the final four. Arsenal and Manchester City will contest the other semi-final.

Run so far

Chelsea will be Spurs' first Premier League opposition of the competition so far, having beaten Aston Villa, Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham before the 6-0 demolition of Millwall on Sunday secured their semi-final status.

Similar to Tottenham, Chelsea have enjoyed a fairly easy ride to this stage, with the United game their first against a fellow top-flight side.

However, they will be wary of the threat that Mauricio Pochettino's side pose, as it was them who ended the Blues' remarkable winning run earlier this season with a 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

With Chelsea having edged out Spurs at Stamford Bridge in November, their manager Antonio Conte stated that he's expecting an exciting game, given the two teams are 1-1 so far this season.

Will Spurs' Wembley woes continue?

Tottenham will be praying that their Wembley woes don't go on after they were knocked out of the Champions League with two home defeats at Wembley earlier this season, in their quest for a first trophy under Pochettino.

Despite Tottenham being Chelsea's closest challengers in the league at present, the current ten-point gap may have been well extended by the time the semi-final comes around, leaving Chelsea potentially with the upper hand as Spurs suffer from the distraction of a battle for Champions League qualification.

Still, whatever the circumstance, it's set to be a cracking affair.