Romelu Lukaku not looking to sign new Everton contract

Romelu Lukaku has told Everton that he will not sign their new contract offer.

The Belgian forward, 23, had been expected to sign a new, bumper extension with the Toffees that would see him become their highest paid player on close to £150,000 per week.

There had been concern about the Blues insistence to place a larger release clause into the deal than Lukaku and his agent Mino Raiola were happy to accept but the deal had been expected to go through regardless.

Raiola had revealed to Talksport only a number of days ago that the extension was ’99.9’ done and just required a number of signatures.

This is obviously now not the case and Everton will have to quickly scramble into action as they plan for the future.

Playing at the highest level

Lukaku has made no bones about his ambition to play at the highest level and finally make his leap into the Champions League.

When he first signed for the Blues, the forward expressed his confidence in the clubs ability to take that next step and finally take on the European football elite but now has concerns about the speed it’s taken the club to make that step.

As Lukaku continues his ascension to the top of the Premier League scoring charts, Everton have been hoping to keep him around as a key building block but it looks like Ronald Koeman’s side will lose their main man sooner rather than later.

What now for Everton?

Everton must now cope with the overhanging uncertainty of Lukaku’s decision.

The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract and leaving in the summer now becomes a real possibility.

The Blues would face a major challenge in replacing the forward who has averaged close to 15 goals a season during his time on Merseyside.