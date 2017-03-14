José Mourinho won't cry over number of Manchester United absentees

Manchester United manager José Mourinho insists he won't cry over the number of absentees from his squad after Ander Herrera's dismissal, and therefore future suspension, during Monday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Won't cry and carry on

The Red Devils headed to Stamford Bridge with a crisis up top, with Zlatan Ibrahimović suspended and Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial not travelling to the capital with the side due to illness and injury. Marcus Rashford was also expected to be missing from the squad with iillness, but started and was leading the line for United in what was a bright start to the contest.

However the tide was changed with Herrera's sending off late in the first period, that proved the difference as N'Golo Kante scored the winner in the second period. Herrera along with Ibrahimovic will now be absent for Sunday's trip to Middlesbrough, but Mourinho stated that they won't cry over the number of casualties in their squad.

“We don’t cry,” Mourinho told manutd.com. "Nobody saw us crying this week [when we didn't] have Zlatan, because we don’t have this, we don’t have that," the coach stated to the club's website. "Nobody had one single word from us crying about it.”

“We have a very important match on Thursday," Mourinho stressed in reference to Thursday's return leg against FC Rostov. "I want to rest a little bit to try to prepare the team as best we can."

Don't want go in that direction

United surprised a few when they started the contest in an attacking manner, but Mourinho was forced to park the bus after Herrea's dismissal with the coach bringing off Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Marouane Fellaini.

Herrera had an ongoing battle with Eden Hazard throughout the opening 35 minutes, with many stating that his second yellow card been seen as soft and Mourinho stated that the tackle could be seen from different perspectives.

"Everybody can analyse in different perspectives," Mourinho stated in reference to Herrera's tackle. "Everyone can do it in a different way, but I think we all watched the match until the red card."

"After the red card," the 54-year-old said. "Then we can compare the decisions of these two yellow cards."

"In this case the second yellow card with ones that were not given," Mourinho concluded. "But I don't want to go in that direction."