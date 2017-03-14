Matt Le Tissier heaps praise on Nathan Redmond

Former Southampton midfielder and legend Matt Le Tissier has heaped mass amount of praise to Nathan Redmond for his outstanding skills and work-rate.

The 23-year-old made a move to St Mary’s from Norwich City last year and had recently found great form, scoring twice in his appearance in the dramatic 4-3 win at Vicarage Road against Watford.

New found form

The form continued on an uplifting display against Manchester United in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley despite the disappointing scoreline.

His endeavours on the pitch haven’t been overlooked by Le Tissier, who vastly supports the massive improvement he has made since signing the dotted line.

In an interview, Le Tissier said: "Nathan's form the last few games has been outstanding."

"He was probably one of those in the first part of the season which was probably a little disappointed in some of the positions he was getting into and not finishing."

However, in recent weeks, he has seemed to have “found his shooting boots” and is “looking dangerous” in the box which is great to see.

Looking dangerous in attacking

Redmond is not the only attacking player on the Saints team that is in great form and getting in the correct position with the right ideas.

The team as a whole have been showing in the last few games the intent which has resulted in ten goals being scored for the South Coast squad which Le Tissier has enjoyed watching.

The improvements since the “first half of the season” have been great and witnessing his beloved team “scoring goals.”

Le Tissier concluded: "Also, I think, a little bit to do with that is the lack of changes the last few games and people getting used to each other – I think that's helped."