Jose Mourinho hits back at fans and says 'Judas is number one' at Chelsea

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hit back at the section of Chelsea supporters jeering him and claimed “Judas is number one” at the club.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Antonio Conte’s side on Monday night, and the defence of their FA Cup came to a half at Mourinho’s old club.

The Portuguese boss was the victim of abuse from some of the home fans in the east stand and he was labelled as “Judas” and they also said that he is “not special anymore”.

‘Judas’ is number one at Chelsea

Mourinho hit back at the critics by signalling that he won three Premier League titles for the Blues, and he also clashed with Conte during the game.

It followed Ander Herrera’s sending off and the United boss kicked the ball in his opposite numbers direction, sparking a confrontation – fourth official Mike Jones had to keep them apart.

“The fans can call me what they want,” he said to the Guardian. “I am a professional. I defend my club.

“Until the moment (Chelsea) have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for the, I’m the number one. When they have somebody who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’ll be number two.”

Mourinho continued: “For this moment, ‘Judas’ is number one.”

Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans

United were without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was serving a ban, and will now be without Herrera for two games after his sending off.

Marcos Rojo could also face retrospective action after BBC pundits showed a replay of the defender’s apparent stamp on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Mourinho stated that the Reds spoke about their European second leg tie with FC Rostov before the game and the fact the Blues aren’t in Europe this season - meaning United have to balance their priorities.

He added: “I left the club last season in the Champions League having won the group, in the knockout phase playing the second leg at home.

“If they’d won the Champions League last year, they’d be playing in Europe this season. It’s not my fault. It’s the ones who stayed here and didn’t win the Champions League.”