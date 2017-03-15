Sunderland loanee Adnan Januzaj states criticism has made him stronger

Sunderland AFC loanee Adnan Januzaj has stated that the criticism of him during his below average loan spell at the Stadium of Light has made him "stronger" as a player.

Improving mentally

The young Belgian made his name on Wearside back in the 2013/14 season, with his brace in his first start for the Manchester United giving them a 2-1 victory.

However he has failed to kick on since with failed spells at Old Trafford and Borussia Dortmund, but reuniting with Moyes who gave him his first opportunity looked the perfect platform to reignite his young career.

Januzaj has unfortunately failed to do so with the one goal in 22 games and some flashes of some brilliance, this has seen the 22-year-old come under some criticism but Januzaj insisted that the critics have made him stronger.

"Obviously this manager thinks that because he knows what I can do," Januzaj told the Sunderland Echo. "I don’t mind when a manager tries to push me."

"Criticism makes you stronger," he stated to the local newspaper. "You can criticise me how you want."

"The first thing that I think about is my own game," the Belgian stressed. "When I go out onto the pitch."

"I would say mentally I have improved, that has been a strength of mine," Januzaj added. "I have become a much stronger player than I have been."

Do it because I care

Januzaj has been one of a handful of Sunderland players that have failed to perform this season, which has seen the Black Cats struggle near the bottom of the Premier League once again.

The Belgian will head back to Old Trafford next season into the final year of his contract no matter Sunderland's fate, but he stated that doesn't mean that he doesn't care about of top-flight fate of his loan club.

"I am not like this I have never been selfish," he confirmed. "I always want my teams to win. I don’t like to lose."

"People might think I don’t care," the 22-year-old stated. "Because I am only on loan."

"But when you look at it I’ve also done the bad side of the job," Januzaj concluded. "The horrible side of the job, defending, that’s because I care."