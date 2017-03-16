Liverpool duo Lallana and Clyne called up for England with Henderson and Sturridge still out injured

Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne have both been included in the England squad for upcoming clashes with Germany and Lithuania.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge are both absent with hip and foot injuries which will rule them out of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions face reigning World Champions Germany in a friendly at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion on Wednesday 22 March.

Four days later they host Lithuania in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium hoping to extend their advantage at the top of Group F and preserve an unbeaten record.

This is the final international break of the season, with just another nine games left for Liverpool this term after the trip to City - the next of which is an Anfield derby against Everton, which Henderson and Sturridge will hope to be back for.

In their absences, Clyne will hope to build on his current number of 14 international caps but faces stern competition from Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker who has enjoyed a fine campaign.

Lallana, who recently signed a new long-term deal at Anfield in reward for his excellent season, is likely to be more assured of his place - having been one of the brightest English performers in the top-flight this term.

The 28-year-old has seven goals and seven assists to his name in the league and will hope to add to his three goals and 29 appearances for England.

He scored in back-to-back games for his country in November after ending a lengthy wait for a maiden international goal the previous month, netting a crucial winner in qualifying away at Slovakia in current Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce's only game as England manager.

Jürgen Klopp will hope competition for places in Southgate's squad, Lallana one of seven who can play in central midfield, means he only plays limited minutes - the ex-Southampton captain one of his star turns since dropping into a deeper midfield role.

Likewise, Walker's presence will come as no problem for the German boss - with Clyne having played all but one of Liverpool's league games this season, missing the trip to Manchester United in January with a rib injury - youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold filling in impressively on his Premier League debut.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Michail Antonio (West Ham United), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Strikers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).