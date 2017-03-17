Jose Mourinho states desire to stay at Manchester United for the long-term

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that he wants to stay with the Red Devils for the long-term after stating that he is "really happy" at the club.

Stay as long as I am wanted

Mourinho has been one of most coveted managers in world football in his current generation, but as much success that he has had he is not a coach that has a reputation of staying in one place.

The coach initially signed a four-year deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2020, but the 54-year-old has failed to stay with a club for more than three years.

It has been quite a tough start to life in Manchester for Mourinho with the expectations of managing one of the country's most successful sides, but he stated that he hopes that he can buck the trend and spend a long period of time with the club.

“I would like to," Mourinho said when asked about his stay at the club. “I love the club."

"I feel like I am here for much more time," he stated to the press. "Because the connection is so good with everyone."

“I think the hard part is the expectation the club is used to it because of the club's history" the coach conceded. "I am a little bit guilty of it because I am used to winning trophies at every club."

"The relation between our true potential and the expectations," the 54-year-old admitted. "We create there is a gap and that gap is the most difficult thing.”

“I am really happy here and I really enjoy working here," Mourinho added. "So I give my word I am going to stay here until the owners and the board don't want me to stay here.”

Last one left

Manchester United continued their European journey on Thursday night, with a single goal from Juan Mata sending them into the last eight of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over FC Rostov.

United will now go on to face Anderlecht in the next round, but have the distinction of the being the last top-six side left in Europe but Mourinho stated that could work against them.

“I am very disappointed," he said. "I am not making fun of it, I am speaking really and feeling it."

"It is bad for us for many reasons," the Portuguese coach stated. "It is bad for us because the five teams that are in front of us in the Premier League, none of them have international football."

"They don’t know what fatigue is," he stressed. "They don’t know what accumulation is, they don’t know what it is to go home tonight and don’t speak because of fatigue."

"Tomorrow is another day for us and we will fight until the limit," Mourinho concluded. "That is what we have to do.”